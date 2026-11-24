German Intelligence Warns Russia Could Deploy Nuclear Satellite into Orbit
(MENAFN) Russia could place a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into orbit before the end of this year, according to warnings issued by Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and its Western intelligence partners.
The spacecraft, reportedly named Sputnik-S, has already been completed and is being kept in storage in the wider Moscow region, according to media reports.
Western intelligence agencies exchanged information about the potential deployment earlier this month, citing security assessments that indicated the satellite could be launched within 60 days, based on evaluations circulated in early November.
Germany's armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr, have also informed senior government officials about the situation in recent weeks, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Military officials reportedly consider a launch as early as December a possibility, with the satellite expected to become operational shortly after reaching orbit.
According to the assessments, a nuclear explosion in low Earth orbit could destroy or disable satellites operating in that region over a period of several months, potentially disrupting essential services such as navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting.
German officials have also expressed concerns about the country's ability to cope with an interruption on such a large scale, warning that existing preparations may be insufficient.
When questioned about contingency arrangements, Germany's Interior Ministry was unable to outline a detailed protection strategy, although it indicated that preliminary measures were being planned.
The spacecraft, reportedly named Sputnik-S, has already been completed and is being kept in storage in the wider Moscow region, according to media reports.
Western intelligence agencies exchanged information about the potential deployment earlier this month, citing security assessments that indicated the satellite could be launched within 60 days, based on evaluations circulated in early November.
Germany's armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr, have also informed senior government officials about the situation in recent weeks, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Military officials reportedly consider a launch as early as December a possibility, with the satellite expected to become operational shortly after reaching orbit.
According to the assessments, a nuclear explosion in low Earth orbit could destroy or disable satellites operating in that region over a period of several months, potentially disrupting essential services such as navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting.
German officials have also expressed concerns about the country's ability to cope with an interruption on such a large scale, warning that existing preparations may be insufficient.
When questioned about contingency arrangements, Germany's Interior Ministry was unable to outline a detailed protection strategy, although it indicated that preliminary measures were being planned.
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