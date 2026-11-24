Infantino's Axed USD20B FIFA Deal Could Have Spanned 96 Years
(MENAFN) A shelved FIFA plan to sell off stakes in its commercial rights could have tied up the World Cup and other tournaments for as long as 96 years, according to reports published Monday.
Documents obtained by The Guardian and The Athletic shed new light on FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed $20 billion venture pushed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Private investors led by Thrive Capital, the firm founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, were to back the venture.
An internal FIFA risk assessment dated July 17 shows the new company would have held FIFA's commercial rights under renewable 12-year licenses, stretching up to 96 years. FIFA would have kept a 51% ownership stake.
The papers also describe a management incentive plan reserving up to 5% of FFE's equity for senior executives. The Guardian reported that management could have earned up to $50 million for each $1 billion the company's value rose above its starting $20 billion valuation.
IPO window after eight years
The Athletic reported that FFE's board would have been allowed to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) once the company passed its eighth anniversary. The seven-member board would have given FIFA a four-seat majority.
"For the avoidance of doubt, any potential Management Incentive Plan was exclusively for members of FFE management, of which FIFA officials could not have been part," a FIFA spokesperson told The Guardian.
According to The Guardian, the agreement also carried a potential $250 million termination fee owed to Thrive if FIFA breached the deal or struck an arrangement with a rival investor.
An internal FIFA document conceded that no competitive tender had been run, the report said, and that the governing body's finance department was "not directly privy to the terms of the transaction," according to the report.
FIFA abandoned the FFE proposal on July 31 after resistance from UEFA, Europe's governing body, and CONCACAF, which represents North, Central American and Caribbean football. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had also raised concerns about transparency and governance.
Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, is seeking a contentious fourth term in the presidential election set for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. He will face challenges from French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association President Kohzo Tashima.
Documents obtained by The Guardian and The Athletic shed new light on FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed $20 billion venture pushed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Private investors led by Thrive Capital, the firm founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, were to back the venture.
An internal FIFA risk assessment dated July 17 shows the new company would have held FIFA's commercial rights under renewable 12-year licenses, stretching up to 96 years. FIFA would have kept a 51% ownership stake.
The papers also describe a management incentive plan reserving up to 5% of FFE's equity for senior executives. The Guardian reported that management could have earned up to $50 million for each $1 billion the company's value rose above its starting $20 billion valuation.
IPO window after eight years
The Athletic reported that FFE's board would have been allowed to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) once the company passed its eighth anniversary. The seven-member board would have given FIFA a four-seat majority.
"For the avoidance of doubt, any potential Management Incentive Plan was exclusively for members of FFE management, of which FIFA officials could not have been part," a FIFA spokesperson told The Guardian.
According to The Guardian, the agreement also carried a potential $250 million termination fee owed to Thrive if FIFA breached the deal or struck an arrangement with a rival investor.
An internal FIFA document conceded that no competitive tender had been run, the report said, and that the governing body's finance department was "not directly privy to the terms of the transaction," according to the report.
FIFA abandoned the FFE proposal on July 31 after resistance from UEFA, Europe's governing body, and CONCACAF, which represents North, Central American and Caribbean football. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had also raised concerns about transparency and governance.
Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, is seeking a contentious fourth term in the presidential election set for March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. He will face challenges from French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association President Kohzo Tashima.
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