Belgian Intelligence Probes Arson Attacks on Defense Industry Suppliers
(MENAFN) Belgian intelligence agencies have launched an investigation into three suspected arson incidents involving businesses connected to the country's defense sector in the Liege region, as Defense Minister Theo Francken accused a far-left organization of carrying out the attacks on Monday.
The incidents reportedly took place between late August and early November, affecting three businesses: Belgian Advanced Technology Systems (BATS) in Sart-Tilman, precision engineering firm Mockel in Baelen and automotive company ReulSport in Dison.
All three establishments are believed to supply products or services to the defense industry. Mockel and ReulSport are also reportedly involved in providing components to Belgian weapons manufacturer FN Herstal, according to local media reports.
The most significant incident occurred at BATS in early September, where investigators discovered evidence indicating that the fire had originated from three separate locations.
The public prosecutor's office is treating the incident as a suspected deliberate act of arson.
BATS specializes in developing various technologies, including radar systems and specialized equipment used to identify and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles.
Commenting on the incidents through a post on X, Francken blamed a far-left organization calling itself the International Fire Faction Against War, claiming that the group had published statements on its website taking responsibility for the attacks.
The incidents reportedly took place between late August and early November, affecting three businesses: Belgian Advanced Technology Systems (BATS) in Sart-Tilman, precision engineering firm Mockel in Baelen and automotive company ReulSport in Dison.
All three establishments are believed to supply products or services to the defense industry. Mockel and ReulSport are also reportedly involved in providing components to Belgian weapons manufacturer FN Herstal, according to local media reports.
The most significant incident occurred at BATS in early September, where investigators discovered evidence indicating that the fire had originated from three separate locations.
The public prosecutor's office is treating the incident as a suspected deliberate act of arson.
BATS specializes in developing various technologies, including radar systems and specialized equipment used to identify and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles.
Commenting on the incidents through a post on X, Francken blamed a far-left organization calling itself the International Fire Faction Against War, claiming that the group had published statements on its website taking responsibility for the attacks.
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