RSF Defectors Join Sudanese Army Following Arrival at Khartoum Airport
(MENAFN) A new group of fighters who broke away from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived at Khartoum International Airport and declared their allegiance to the Sudanese army, according to reports Monday.
The group was headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, who serves as secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and previously held a position in the RSF’s support forces.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Rabih said the group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary force and join the Sudanese Armed Forces in their fight against the RSF.
He explained that the decision followed alleged atrocities, massacres, widespread looting and civilian killings in several parts of Sudan, including Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher.
Rabih further claimed that mass graves containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-the-ground investigation into the allegations.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had more than one million inhabitants before the outbreak of the conflict. However, its population is now believed to have fallen below 70,000, amid persistent insecurity and severe shortages of food and healthcare services.
Rabih said his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war began and had fought in areas west of the army's General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman. He added that Abdel Rahman had surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
He also extended an apology to the Sudanese population, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military and families who had lost relatives throughout the conflict.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, identified as the head of the RSF's civil administration in Al-Fula, located in West Kordofan, said he had also abandoned the paramilitary group because of what he described as “criminal practices, including looting.”
Abdullah questioned the legitimacy of the so-called civilian government operating in Nyala, arguing that it did not represent a genuine governing authority and alleging that it received directives from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.
Rabih called on remaining RSF members to surrender their weapons and join the national army, voicing confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allied groups would ultimately secure victory.
Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when hostilities broke out between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and healthcare facilities.
The group was headed by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohammed Zein Rabih, who serves as secretary for the Darfur region within the Revolutionary Justice and Equality Movement and previously held a position in the RSF’s support forces.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Rabih said the group had chosen to “completely break away” from the paramilitary force and join the Sudanese Armed Forces in their fight against the RSF.
He explained that the decision followed alleged atrocities, massacres, widespread looting and civilian killings in several parts of Sudan, including Gezira, Khartoum, Darfur and El-Fasher.
Rabih further claimed that mass graves containing thousands of civilians had been discovered near El-Fasher airport, urging the international community to conduct an on-the-ground investigation into the allegations.
El-Fasher, in western Sudan, had more than one million inhabitants before the outbreak of the conflict. However, its population is now believed to have fallen below 70,000, amid persistent insecurity and severe shortages of food and healthcare services.
Rabih said his group had been stationed in Khartoum when the war began and had fought in areas west of the army's General Command under Mishaal Abdel Rahman. He added that Abdel Rahman had surrendered to the Sudanese Armed Forces in recent days.
He also extended an apology to the Sudanese population, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military and families who had lost relatives throughout the conflict.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Abdullah, identified as the head of the RSF's civil administration in Al-Fula, located in West Kordofan, said he had also abandoned the paramilitary group because of what he described as “criminal practices, including looting.”
Abdullah questioned the legitimacy of the so-called civilian government operating in Nyala, arguing that it did not represent a genuine governing authority and alleging that it received directives from the United Arab Emirates and other foreign countries.
Rabih called on remaining RSF members to surrender their weapons and join the national army, voicing confidence that the Sudanese Armed Forces and their allied groups would ultimately secure victory.
Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, when hostilities broke out between the national army and the RSF following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and healthcare facilities.
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