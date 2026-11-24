Iraq, Egypt Seek Stronger Economic Partnership Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed Monday to expand economic cooperation between their countries and work together to reduce regional tensions during high-level discussions in Cairo.
The two leaders chaired an expanded meeting involving delegations from both sides at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where they discussed ways to advance bilateral relations across several fields, with particular attention to trade, investment and economic partnerships. Their discussions also addressed coordination on regional and international developments of shared interest, according to the Iraqi premier's media office.
Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Zaidi underscored the longstanding economic relationship between Baghdad and Cairo, stressing their shared determination to deepen ties through additional cooperation initiatives and measures designed to facilitate bilateral engagement.
He also reaffirmed Iraq's interest in developing closer partnerships with Arab nations on the basis of shared interests and mutual cooperation. The prime minister noted that Iraq and Egypt maintain similar positions on several political matters and share an interest in preserving regional security.
Zaidi further explained that both governments consider dialogue and diplomatic engagement essential to containing regional tensions and addressing ongoing crises, with the objective of protecting peace and stability at both the regional and international levels.
The two leaders chaired an expanded meeting involving delegations from both sides at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where they discussed ways to advance bilateral relations across several fields, with particular attention to trade, investment and economic partnerships. Their discussions also addressed coordination on regional and international developments of shared interest, according to the Iraqi premier's media office.
Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Zaidi underscored the longstanding economic relationship between Baghdad and Cairo, stressing their shared determination to deepen ties through additional cooperation initiatives and measures designed to facilitate bilateral engagement.
He also reaffirmed Iraq's interest in developing closer partnerships with Arab nations on the basis of shared interests and mutual cooperation. The prime minister noted that Iraq and Egypt maintain similar positions on several political matters and share an interest in preserving regional security.
Zaidi further explained that both governments consider dialogue and diplomatic engagement essential to containing regional tensions and addressing ongoing crises, with the objective of protecting peace and stability at both the regional and international levels.
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