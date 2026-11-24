Pashinyan Says New Armenian Constitution Shifts Country Toward Peace
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that the proposed replacement of the country's Constitution would move Armenia away from what he described as the "path of conflict" established by its 1990 Declaration of Independence.
Speaking to the public after the draft constitutional document was released, Pashinyan presented the initiative as the foundation for a new political era, referred to as the "Fourth Republic." He said the proposed state framework would prioritize peaceful relations, national independence and safeguarding Armenia's internationally recognized borders.
"The Third Republic of Armenia was founded not for the purpose of ensuring the security, freedom and prosperity of its citizens, protecting and developing their identity, and protecting the rights and freedoms of the human being and the citizen, but for the purpose of conflict, for conflict itself," he said.
"This is evident not only from the statements and articles of Armenia’s leaders in the 1990s, but also from the text of the Declaration of Independence adopted on Aug. 23, 1990.
"It is precisely this logic of conflict that pushed people and their dreams aside and set the country on the path of conflict," Pashinyan added.
Discussing Article 8 of the proposed Constitution, which establishes peace as a central goal of Armenia's foreign policy, the prime minister argued that the provision would represent a fundamental shift away from the confrontational approach reflected in the country's independence declaration adopted in 1990.
Speaking to the public after the draft constitutional document was released, Pashinyan presented the initiative as the foundation for a new political era, referred to as the "Fourth Republic." He said the proposed state framework would prioritize peaceful relations, national independence and safeguarding Armenia's internationally recognized borders.
"The Third Republic of Armenia was founded not for the purpose of ensuring the security, freedom and prosperity of its citizens, protecting and developing their identity, and protecting the rights and freedoms of the human being and the citizen, but for the purpose of conflict, for conflict itself," he said.
"This is evident not only from the statements and articles of Armenia’s leaders in the 1990s, but also from the text of the Declaration of Independence adopted on Aug. 23, 1990.
"It is precisely this logic of conflict that pushed people and their dreams aside and set the country on the path of conflict," Pashinyan added.
Discussing Article 8 of the proposed Constitution, which establishes peace as a central goal of Armenia's foreign policy, the prime minister argued that the provision would represent a fundamental shift away from the confrontational approach reflected in the country's independence declaration adopted in 1990.
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