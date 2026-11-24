Danish Schools Receive Bomb Threats as Police Launch Investigation
(MENAFN) Educational institutions across Denmark received bomb threats through email messages, prompting a police investigation, although authorities said Monday that the reported threats had not been found to be credible.
A significant number of schools nationwide were targeted by the threatening messages, with law enforcement agencies examining the incidents while appealing to the public to remain calm, according to reports.
"We fully understand that this may cause concern," Copenhagen Police said in a statement, noting that officers were coordinating with local municipalities and several affected educational institutions.
The reported incidents involved schools in multiple parts of the country, including Bornholm, Funen and Jutland, as well as the city of Herning.
The latest developments come amid a broader wave of bomb threats directed at educational institutions in several European countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Italy.
A significant number of schools nationwide were targeted by the threatening messages, with law enforcement agencies examining the incidents while appealing to the public to remain calm, according to reports.
"We fully understand that this may cause concern," Copenhagen Police said in a statement, noting that officers were coordinating with local municipalities and several affected educational institutions.
The reported incidents involved schools in multiple parts of the country, including Bornholm, Funen and Jutland, as well as the city of Herning.
The latest developments come amid a broader wave of bomb threats directed at educational institutions in several European countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Italy.
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