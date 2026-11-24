West Bank Healthcare Incidents Surge Amid Attacks on Palestinian Medics
(MENAFN) Violations targeting healthcare services in the occupied West Bank increased by more than 350% between 2022 and 2024, as Palestinian emergency medical teams faced growing incidents involving Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to an Israeli human rights organization.
Physicians for Human Rights Israel released the findings Monday in a report drawing on 25 detailed interviews with paramedics, ambulance drivers and volunteer medical personnel operating in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank.
The publication, titled “To reach, To Treat, To Survive: Israel’s Attacks on Ambulances, Paramedics, and Emergency Care in the West Bank,” presents accounts from Palestinian healthcare workers who reported experiencing physical assaults, armed threats and restrictions preventing them from reaching injured or ill individuals, including patients requiring urgent medical intervention.
“The testimonies point to a disturbing shift since October 7: Palestinian emergency responders are no longer just facing delays and restrictions at military checkpoints,” the group said.
The organization added that medical personnel “are increasingly being assaulted, threatened and intimidated by Israeli soldiers and settlers (occupiers), even when clearly identifiable as medical personnel,” highlighting concerns over the treatment of emergency responders.
According to the report, the incidents documented included physical violence, threats involving firearms, verbal harassment, degrading searches and restrictions on ambulance crews attempting to access people suffering from serious injuries or medical conditions.
Physicians for Human Rights Israel released the findings Monday in a report drawing on 25 detailed interviews with paramedics, ambulance drivers and volunteer medical personnel operating in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank.
The publication, titled “To reach, To Treat, To Survive: Israel’s Attacks on Ambulances, Paramedics, and Emergency Care in the West Bank,” presents accounts from Palestinian healthcare workers who reported experiencing physical assaults, armed threats and restrictions preventing them from reaching injured or ill individuals, including patients requiring urgent medical intervention.
“The testimonies point to a disturbing shift since October 7: Palestinian emergency responders are no longer just facing delays and restrictions at military checkpoints,” the group said.
The organization added that medical personnel “are increasingly being assaulted, threatened and intimidated by Israeli soldiers and settlers (occupiers), even when clearly identifiable as medical personnel,” highlighting concerns over the treatment of emergency responders.
According to the report, the incidents documented included physical violence, threats involving firearms, verbal harassment, degrading searches and restrictions on ambulance crews attempting to access people suffering from serious injuries or medical conditions.
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