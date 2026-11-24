Meta AI Chief Warns Superintelligence Is Nearing Reality
(MENAFN) Meta's chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, warned Sunday that artificial intelligence systems capable of exceeding human intellectual abilities are approaching, emphasizing that decisions made over the coming year could have far-reaching implications for humanity's future.
“Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang wrote on X.
The 29-year-old executive was referring to advanced AI technologies expected to outperform top human experts across almost every discipline, ranging from scientific investigation and complex problem-solving to technological innovation.
His remarks came after an Anthropic researcher claimed to have used the company's Claude AI model as an aid in proving the Riemann hypothesis, a long-standing mathematical challenge.
First introduced by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis addresses the patterns governing the distribution of prime numbers and remains among the most prominent unresolved questions in mathematics.
Wang described the reported achievement as “the beginning of a significant change.”
He suggested that AI's ability to contribute to solving such a complex mathematical problem could shift the main barriers to progress toward access to specialized expertise, computing infrastructure and opportunities for experimentation.
Wang further predicted that artificial intelligence could soon carry out research into AI development independently, eventually becoming “clearly superhuman” in its ability to improve its own capabilities.
He also cautioned that increasingly advanced systems could dramatically speed up scientific work in areas such as biology, weapons development and economics, potentially advancing at a pace that human institutions and researchers would struggle to match.
“Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang wrote on X.
The 29-year-old executive was referring to advanced AI technologies expected to outperform top human experts across almost every discipline, ranging from scientific investigation and complex problem-solving to technological innovation.
His remarks came after an Anthropic researcher claimed to have used the company's Claude AI model as an aid in proving the Riemann hypothesis, a long-standing mathematical challenge.
First introduced by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis addresses the patterns governing the distribution of prime numbers and remains among the most prominent unresolved questions in mathematics.
Wang described the reported achievement as “the beginning of a significant change.”
He suggested that AI's ability to contribute to solving such a complex mathematical problem could shift the main barriers to progress toward access to specialized expertise, computing infrastructure and opportunities for experimentation.
Wang further predicted that artificial intelligence could soon carry out research into AI development independently, eventually becoming “clearly superhuman” in its ability to improve its own capabilities.
He also cautioned that increasingly advanced systems could dramatically speed up scientific work in areas such as biology, weapons development and economics, potentially advancing at a pace that human institutions and researchers would struggle to match.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment