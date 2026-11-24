Manchester Concert Evacuation Follows Reports of Unknown Substance
(MENAFN) More than 12,000 concertgoers were escorted out of a major entertainment venue in Manchester, UK, after reports emerged that an unidentified substance had caused health problems among members of the audience, police confirmed Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said emergency reports were received at approximately 2200 GMT on Sunday, shortly before the conclusion of a performance by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena.
The North West Ambulance Service examined more than 50 individuals who experienced “eye and respiratory symptoms,” while one person was transported to hospital for additional medical evaluation. Police added that several other attendees were still awaiting precautionary assessments at the venue.
“There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home,” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said in the police statement.
Parker explained that authorities had activated a “major incident” response to ensure emergency services and relevant agencies could work together effectively in managing the situation.
Videos shared across social media platforms showed emergency personnel arriving at the concert venue, while footage also captured several attendees coughing as they exited the building.
Greater Manchester Police said emergency reports were received at approximately 2200 GMT on Sunday, shortly before the conclusion of a performance by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena.
The North West Ambulance Service examined more than 50 individuals who experienced “eye and respiratory symptoms,” while one person was transported to hospital for additional medical evaluation. Police added that several other attendees were still awaiting precautionary assessments at the venue.
“There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home,” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said in the police statement.
Parker explained that authorities had activated a “major incident” response to ensure emergency services and relevant agencies could work together effectively in managing the situation.
Videos shared across social media platforms showed emergency personnel arriving at the concert venue, while footage also captured several attendees coughing as they exited the building.
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