PASHA Bank Participates In REGIONAL EXPO GANJA 2026 (PHOTO)
The event brought together 112 companies showcasing their products and services. It also featured meetings between businesses (B2B), between businesses and government agencies (B2G), and between businesses and universities (B2U).
At the official opening ceremony on November 20, speakers highlighted the role such platforms play in promoting entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan's regions, fostering new partnerships, and stimulating economic activity.
REGIONAL EXPO GANJA 2026 was organized by the Ganja City Executive Authority, TECHERA, and GBARU.
PASHA Bank continues to support entrepreneurship across Azerbaijan's regions and expand businesses' access to financing.
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