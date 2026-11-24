Indonesian Company May Join Karabakh Reconstruction Projects
According to Helmy, the Indonesian side is considering the possibility of involving an Indonesian company in projects for the reconstruction and development of Karabakh.
"We have a plan under which an Indonesian company could participate in projects in Karabakh, specifically in the construction of infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and other related projects," the ambassador remarked.
He noted that the involvement of Indonesian businesses in reconstruction efforts could serve as one of the directions for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.
According to Helmy, the development of business ties and the participation of companies from both nations in joint projects create additional opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations.
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