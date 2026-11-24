AI Data Center Demand Drives UK Manufacturing Growth
(MENAFN) Rising demand for equipment and services associated with artificial intelligence data center construction propelled British manufacturing activity to its strongest expansion since July 2024 in November, according to preliminary survey findings released Monday.
A number of industrial companies reported a significant increase in orders connected to data center developments. Manufacturers also highlighted improving business outlooks, upcoming investment plans and growing opportunities in international markets.
The stronger performance of the manufacturing industry helped compensate for weaker growth across the much larger services sector, where business activity recorded its slowest expansion in five months. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, declined to 52.3 in November from 52.9 the previous month. Despite the decrease, the reading remained above 50, indicating continued economic expansion.
Employment Declines
Employment across Britain's private sector contracted again in November, reversing the improvement recorded in October, which marked the first increase in more than two years. Several businesses reduced their workforces as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
Meanwhile, companies continued to face substantial increases in input expenses, although the pace of inflation eased compared with October. The survey's input cost index registered 68.3, while the measure of prices charged by businesses dropped to 56.6 from 57.3.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, estimated that the survey results indicated UK economic growth of 0.6% during the fourth quarter.
He also warned that sustained economic expansion alongside continuing inflationary pressures made another Bank of England interest rate increase in December a “near certainty,” while raising the possibility of an additional monetary tightening in February.
A number of industrial companies reported a significant increase in orders connected to data center developments. Manufacturers also highlighted improving business outlooks, upcoming investment plans and growing opportunities in international markets.
The stronger performance of the manufacturing industry helped compensate for weaker growth across the much larger services sector, where business activity recorded its slowest expansion in five months. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, declined to 52.3 in November from 52.9 the previous month. Despite the decrease, the reading remained above 50, indicating continued economic expansion.
Employment Declines
Employment across Britain's private sector contracted again in November, reversing the improvement recorded in October, which marked the first increase in more than two years. Several businesses reduced their workforces as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.
Meanwhile, companies continued to face substantial increases in input expenses, although the pace of inflation eased compared with October. The survey's input cost index registered 68.3, while the measure of prices charged by businesses dropped to 56.6 from 57.3.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, estimated that the survey results indicated UK economic growth of 0.6% during the fourth quarter.
He also warned that sustained economic expansion alongside continuing inflationary pressures made another Bank of England interest rate increase in December a “near certainty,” while raising the possibility of an additional monetary tightening in February.
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