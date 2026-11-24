With an 11.3% global market share, Quadient further strengthens its leadership, according to IDC



Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced that it has maintained its No. 1 position in worldwide Customer Communications Management (CCM) software market share for the second consecutive year, according to IDC's Market Share: Worldwide Customer Communication Management Software Shares, 2025 report (October 2026).

In 2025, Quadient captured 11.3% of the global CCM software market, up from 10.7% in 2024, extending its lead over the second-largest vendor by more than 1 percentage point. Quadient's CCM software revenue grew nearly twice as fast as the worldwide market, which expanded by 7.3%. The global CCM software market reached $2.34 billion in 2025.

IDC identifies Quadient as one of the industry's leading market movers, highlighting its sustained revenue growth, increased market share, and continued product innovation. The report specifically recognizes the release of Inspire Flex R17, which introduced AI-assisted authoring, translation, PDF-based digital workflows, orchestration enhancements, and expanded cloud deployment support.

The findings underscore a broader transformation in the CCM market. According to IDC, organizations are increasingly looking beyond document production to manage the entire customer communication lifecycle, with growing emphasis on customer experience, personalization, workflow orchestration and regulatory compliance. The volume of technology-generated customer communications increased by an average of 18% in 2025, while public cloud reached 59.2% of total CCM software revenue.

"We believe being recognized as the worldwide CCM market leader for a second consecutive year, while further increasing our market share and growth, is a strong endorsement of our strategy and our team's execution," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "This achievement reflects the momentum of our Elevate to 2030 strategy and the trust organizations place in Quadient to power business-critical customer communications. As AI, cloud technologies and automation redefine how businesses engage with customers, Quadient is uniquely positioned to help organizations transform communications into a strategic driver of customer experience, compliance and operational efficiency.”

By combining its leading CCM expertise with continuous innovation, Quadient helps organizations address increasingly complex customer communication needs across industries and geographies. To learn more about Quadient's CCM solutions, visit .

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

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