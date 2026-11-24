MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 270/2026

Tvis, 24. November 2026

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (”ATP”) has notified that, as of 19 November 2026, it has changed its holding of shares to 4.95% of the entire share capital and 4.95% of voting rights. ATP Invest holds 520,000 Shares.

For further information please contact:

Jens-Peter Poulsen, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 20 30 85 31

IR Contact –...

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third-largest kitchen manufacturer, with headquarters in Denmark and selling through approxmately 220 points of sale across Scandinavia. The majority of our business is concentrated in Denmark, with Norway he primary export market. The product offering includes kitchens, bathroom furniture and storage solutions. Manufacturing is largely carried out in-house at four manufacturing sites located in Tvis and Aulum (in the western part of Denmark). TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy in which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline, AUBO and private label. Combined, the brands cover the entire price spectrum. Products are mainly marketed through a network of franchise stores and independent kitchen retailers. In addition, TCM Group serves as a supplier of certain goods sold by Celebert, a business fully owned by TCM Group. Celebert operates primarily as an e-commerce business under the brands Kitchn.dk, Billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood, but also has three exhibition showrooms through which design services are provided and customer orders are processed.

Attachment

270. Major shareholder announcement