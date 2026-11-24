Women in Change Founder and CEO to build a global Personal Change Management trainer faculty as employee engagement hits its lowest level since 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The PCM Company today announced that Sarah Bar-Lev, Founder and CEO of Women in Change, has joined the business as Strategic Partner and Advisor and Founding Master Trainer. Together with Founder and Chairman Dr Grant Van Ulbrich and CEO Gary Butters, Sarah will lead the creation of the first accreditation pathway for Personal Change Management (PCM) trainers, building a global faculty of practitioners qualified to take PCM into organisations around the world.The appointment comes as organisations face a widening gap between the change they plan and the change their people actually adopt. According to Gallup 's State of the Global Workplace 2026 report, just 20% of employees worldwide were engaged at work in 2025, the lowest level since 2020, costing the world economy an estimated $10 trillion in lost productivity. Managers, the people expected to lead change, are driving the decline: their engagement fell from 27% to 22% in a single year. In Europe, only 12% of employees are engaged.For decades, organisations have relied on two approaches to help people through change. Organisational change management tends to be prescriptive and focused on the plan rather than the person. Wellbeing support is largely reactive, there once people are already struggling. PCM is a new category, focused 100% on the individual before, during and after change. Its first active model and certified methodology, SCARED SO WHAT, is embedded into the capabilities of leaders and line managers through certification. The SCARED SO WHAT PRO app then extends PCM to every employee, using anonymised data to give organisations live insight into engagement and adoption as change happens.The new Train the Trainer programme, launching in 2027, creates two accredited roles. PCM Associate Trainers will be highly qualified change practitioners with advanced knowledge and certification in PCM and the SCARED SO WHAT methodology, accredited to deliver The PCM Company's certification courses. PCM Master Trainers will be hand-picked, invitation-only Associate Trainers, qualified both to deliver the coursework and to train and certify new Associate Trainers. Experienced change practitioners can register their interest in the founding cohort at....Sarah is an experienced change and transformation leader whose career spans the Ministry of Defence, consultancy, the public sector and complex organisational transformation. She has long focused on the human side of change: how people respond to disruption and how leaders create environments in which others can thrive. In August 2022 she founded Women in Change, a community bringing together women working across change and transformation. She is also a published author and co-author of UNSTOPPABLE WOMEN: 27 stories of courage, resilience, and reinvention. As Strategic Partner and Advisor, she will play a strategic role in the development of The PCM Company as it expands PCM globally.“Throughout my career I have watched well-planned change stall because the people expected to carry it were never equipped for the change itself,” said Sarah Bar-Lev.“PCM finally puts the individual at the centre. As Founding Master Trainer, I want to build a global community of practitioners who can take that into every organisation, so that no one has to navigate change alone.”“The numbers tell us what every leader already feels: organisations are investing in change their people are not equipped to adopt,” said Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, Founder and Chairman of The PCM Company.“Sarah understands the human side of change as well as anyone I know. Together we are opening a new pathway for change management worldwide, where change done to people gives way to change capability built within people.”“Engagement and adoption are where transformation succeeds or fails, and right now the numbers are moving the wrong way,” said Gary Butters, CEO of The PCM Company.“Scaling PCM globally is a strategic imperative, and it depends on exceptional practitioners who can deliver it with the same quality and integrity Grant built it with. Sarah brings the strategic insight, the credibility and the practitioner expertise to make that happen.”About The PCM CompanyThe PCM Company, a Scared So What Ltd enterprise, is the world's first dedicated Personal Change Management (PCM) company. Founded in London by Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, it established PCM as a defined discipline focused on how individuals experience, interpret and adopt change.Traditional Organisational Change Management tends to be prescriptive, descriptive and assumptive, and often labels hesitation as resistance, while wellbeing support is largely reactive. PCM is the active foundation layer of change, 100% focused on the individual before, during and after change. SCARED SO WHATis the first active PCM model and certified methodology within the category.The company delivers its pioneering PCM Practitioner certification, which builds Transformational Leadership capability into every certified leader and line manager, together with the PCM Assurance Standard and the SCARED SO WHAT PRO app technology, which gives organisations instant, anonymous and live insight into their change culture without depending on outdated post-change surveys. Its methodology is accredited by ITOL, CPD certified and endorsed by The Oxford Review.Led by CEO Gary Butters and Founder and Chairman Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, The PCM Company is headquartered in London and works with clients worldwide across hospitality, government, emergency services, technology, education and the charity sector. The PCM Company, a Scared So What Ltd enterprise, is registered in England and Wales, Companies House 13896919.For more information, visit .Sources.Gallup, State of the Global Workplace 2026: global data summary.Gallup, State of the Global Workplace 2026: key findings

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Sarah Bar-Lev Joins The PCM Company to Lead Global Change Trainer Accreditation News Provided By The PCM Company November 24, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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