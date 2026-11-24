Champion for MDM/UEM in the techconsult (Heise Group) Professional User Rating Security Solutions 2024 to 2027.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics and transportation companies are managing an increasingly diverse fleet of mobile devices. Rugged scanners move between warehouse shifts; smartphones are assigned to drivers, and tablets support operations across vehicles and distribution centres. Keeping these devices consistently configured and secure can quickly become an IT challenge.AppTec360 provides mobile device management with both on-premises and cloud deployment options, allowing organisations to choose an environment that fits their IT and security requirements.The platform supports centralised management of:- Smartphones, tablets and rugged devices- Device configurations and security policies- Business applications and app distribution- Shared and dedicated devices- Devices across multiple locations- Remote device administrationFor logistics and transportation fleets, AppTec360 supports OEMConfig for Zebra and Honeywell rugged devices, zero-touch enrollment via Android Zero-Touch and Samsung Knox, and device location tracking on a map.For logistics operations, this can mean configuring a device once and applying the required settings and applications across the relevant device group, rather than managing every device individually.The on-premises option is particularly relevant for organisations that want their device management infrastructure within their own IT environment, while the cloud option provides an alternative for organisations looking for a hosted deployment.Flexible device management for logistics and transportationAs logistics companies continue to digitise warehouse and transportation operations, mobile device fleets will remain an important part of the operational infrastructure.AppTec360 provides organisations with the flexibility to choose how their device management environment is deployed while giving IT teams a centralised approach to managing devices across the fleet.AppTec360 is designed to help logistics and transportation organisations keep their mobile workforce connected, managed, and secure, wherever their devices are deployed.About AppTecAppTec is a Swiss software company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, specializing in unified endpoint management. More than 6,400 companies in 107 countries use AppTec360. AppTec360 is available as a cloud service hosted in Germany or on-premises in the customer's own data center. Awards: Champion for MDM/UEM in the techconsult (Heise Group) Professional User Rating Security Solutions 2024 to 2027.Partnering with AppTec enables organisations to simplify device management while maintaining security and operational consistency across their workforce.For organisations interested in exploring AppTec360 Mobile Device Management, personalised demo sessions can be scheduled to demonstrate how it streamlines device provisioning, supports hybrid workforces, and simplifies endpoint administration.Try It Now

Sahin Tugcular

AppTec GmbH

+41 61 511 32 10

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AppTec Delivers Flexible On-Premises Mobile Device Management for Logistics and Transportation News Provided By AppTec GmbH November 24, 2026, 07:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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