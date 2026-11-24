Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives 133 MW order from Electrica for wind farm in Romania

24.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 24 November 2026. Romanian energy company Electrica has ordered 19 N163/6.X turbines from the Nordex Group's Delta4000 series for the 133 MW Crucea Est wind farm in Romania. The order covers the supply and installation, along with a Premium Service of the turbines for 20 years. The wind farm Crucea Est will be built in the communes of Crucea and Pantelimon, in Constanța County in the Dobrogea region, near Romania's Black Sea coast. Turbine hub heights will range from 98 to 125 meters. Installation will begin in summer 2027, with substantial completion in 2028. “We are very pleased that Electrica has placed its trust in Nordex technology for this important project,” says Slava Feklin, Country Manager Romania and Ukraine of the Nordex Group.“With 133 MW of capacity, Crucea Est is another significant project for the expansion of wind energy in Romania, further strengthening Nordex's position as one of the leading wind turbine suppliers in the country. The N163/6.X is ideally suited to delivering competitive renewable electricity at sites with strong wind resources, and we look forward to supporting Electrica in the realization of the wind energy project.” "Signing with Nordex Group for the supply and installation of the turbines and their maintenance over 20 years is a step forward in building Electrica's first wind farm, Crucea Est. It's completion will support the development of the Group's electricity generation segment and Romania's energy transition objectives.” says Alexandru Chirita, CEO of Electrica S.A.. Romania is experiencing renewed momentum in the development of onshore wind energy, with the Dobrogea region and Constanța County in particular representing one of the country's key areas for wind power development. About Electrica Electrica Group is a key player in Romania's electricity market and the only Romanian energy group integrated across electricity distribution, supply, generation and services, serving over 4 million users through distribution networks in about 40% of the country and providing electricity supply, maintenance and energy services nationwide. Electrica S.A., the Group's holding company, has been listed on the Bucharest and London Stock Exchanges since July 2014 and has a majority private shareholding. About the Nordex Group The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail:... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail:... 24.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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