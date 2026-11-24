Sandbox VR / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Expansion

Sandbox VR Expands in Germany with New Bispingen Venue, Opening December 1

24.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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The new location will bring full-body virtual reality experiences to Bispingen's leisure destination BISPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences, will open its new Bispingen venue on December 1, 2026, at Gaußscher Bogen 8, 29646 Bispingen. The venue will be operated by Royal Casino DGS GMBH and franchise operators Johannes Gill and Carina Buschmann who operate Sandbox VR locations in Berlin, Hamburg, and Osnabrück. Guests who book online by November 30 can save 25% on tickets at . Located in Bispingen's leisure area in the Lüneburg Heath, the 520 Quadratmeter venue will feature a bar and four private holodecks where groups of up to six guests can suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion trackers for full-body immersion. The technology allows players to see and interact with one another in the virtual world, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. After each session, guests receive personalized highlight videos to relive and share their adventures. "We are excited to bring Sandbox VR to Bispingen and add a truly unique experience to the region's already impressive range of leisure attractions," said Johannes Gill, CEO of Royal Casino DGS GmbH and franchise operator of Sandbox VR Germany North. "The Lüneburg Heath is one of Germany's most popular leisure destinations, making it an ideal location for our next expansion. With Sandbox VR, we are introducing a new dimension of entertainment that brings people together through immersive technology and unforgettable shared adventures. Following our success in Hamburg, Berlin, and Osnabrück, we are proud to open our fourth location in Bispingen and become part of this exciting destination." Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to 100 global locations across five continents and 13 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts. Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 300,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With over 6 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry. To learn more or book an experience at Sandbox VR Bispingen, visit . ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 100 venues around the globe through a franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts over 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR gives guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 6 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become a leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $70 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith. Media Contact:

Johannes Gill, ...







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