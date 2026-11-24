

EQS-Media / 24.11.2026 / 08:18 CET/CEST

Index provider MSCI will remove Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and Metaplanet from its indices effective 30 November. The forced selling that follows directly from this decision will remain manageable. More important is that the decision is accelerating the divide between successful Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATs) and those that rely on price-insensitive buyers to fund a business model based on a share price trading above the value of their bitcoin holdings.

By Fabian Dory, CIO, Sygnum Bank

On 11 November, MSCI confirmed that Strategy would be removed from the MSCI USA Index and Metaplanet from the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index after the close of trading on 30 November. All funds that passively track these indices will have to sell at the closing price on 30 November. Active investors are likely to have anticipated some of these sales already. With bitcoin trading below $65,000, the news was lumped in with the broader sell-off, even though it tells a distinct and more enduring story.

Why MSCI made this decision

MSCI is not calling the investability of cryptocurrencies into question. The index provider is assessing only whether holding assets qualifies as an operating business activity-and concludes that it does not. Under the rule adopted on 15 October, a company whose balance sheet consists primarily of assets held rather than operated is treated like an investment fund. Funds are already excluded from equity indices.

The rule began in October 2025 as a proposal explicitly targeting cryptocurrencies, was put on hold in January, and later returned in a more general form. On paper, it is asset-neutral. In practice, however, Strategy accounts for around 93% of the affected free float. As a result, the debate over whether the rule targets Strategy-and what qualifies as an operating company-is unlikely to die down any time soon.

Strategy's response

Strategy disputes the classification. The company argues that neither accounting standards nor securities law define operating and non-operating assets, leaving MSCI with broad discretion over how to classify them. Following discussions with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy reports its bitcoin treasury as a separate operating segment in its audited financial statements and records the related gains and losses in operating income.

Strategy emphasises that its core business is issuing bitcoin-backed credit instruments to investors. Economically, it says, this is similar to the bitcoin-linked structured products sold by major banks, without anyone asking whether those banks are operating businesses. Strategy therefore sees itself as an operating company focused on bitcoin-backed structured finance-a classification that distinguishes it from an investment fund.

Limited direct market impact

The direct market impact of sales by passive index funds is likely to remain limited, particularly since not a single bitcoin changes hands as a result. According to Strategy, funds linked to MSCI hold around 13 million of its shares, equivalent to 3.1% of its basic shares outstanding and less than one day's trading volume. JPMorgan puts the potential sales at $2.8 billion, an amount the market can absorb-especially given that the estimate dates from a time when share prices were significantly higher.

The risk lies in contagion if other index providers follow suit. So far, however, none has signalled a comparable move. FTSE Russell is taking the opposite approach, with its own DAT index series and the inclusion of treasury companies such as SharpLink and Bitmine in Russell indices.

The real measure: cost of capital

The more consequential question is whether the decision will push DATs' cost of capital to unsustainable levels. Inclusion in an index benefits a listed DAT in two ways. Passive index funds buy the stock on rebalancing dates regardless of price, while index membership lends a degree of legitimacy in the eyes of active investors. MSCI's decision weakens both advantages.

DATs have already begun shifting their sources of financing. Strategy has built up around $13 billion in preferred stock, alongside approximately $6.7 billion in debt, resulting in annual preferred dividends of around $1.7 billion. The company is now using proceeds from the sale of common stock to buy back preferred shares trading below par. Some preferred dividends can be deferred, providing a safety valve in the event of liquidity pressures-even though using it would likely harm the very market on which Strategy depends for financing.

Separating the wheat from the chaff

The sector is likely to split into three groups. The first comprises DATs that put their treasuries to work and earn more than their cost of capital-enough to convince investors, with or without index membership. For them, MSCI's decision is more of a nuisance than a threat.

The second group consists of DATs whose treasuries generate no income, but which have so far financed themselves prudently. They are likely to shrink, merge or return capital until their share prices converge with net asset value, much as the market has long imposed discipline on closed-end funds. The question remains whether investors want to hold digital assets in such a structure or would rather use ETFs or hold them directly.

The third group includes DATs that raised capital during the 2025 boom and borrowed against coins bought near their peak. They are likely to disappear the fastest, and for some, that process is already under way. Nakamoto, for example, has postponed repayment of a loan from Kraken to give itself more room to manoeuvre.

Holding bitcoin on a corporate balance sheet remains a defensible choice. The past year has shown that a treasury strategy must be managed as such-with returns above the cost of capital, liabilities matched to liquidity, and a plan for a year like this one. The widening gap between DATs' market capitalisation and the value of their bitcoin holdings had already signalled this, and MSCI's decision makes it harder to ignore. The DATs investors will still want to hold in the next cycle will be those that create value with their balance sheets-not those that used the premium to sustain a narrative.



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