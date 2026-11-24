MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday reacted sharply to the Samajwadi Party's reported offer of 26 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, saying that his party was not begging anyone for anything and that seat-sharing in an alliance was a matter of mutual cooperation. He also said that hopefully, the seat-sharing formula would be finalised in today's talks with the alliance partner.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said, "I don't know when they (the Samajwadi Party) are making this offer. I am not begging anyone for anything."

Distinguishing between seeking seats and cooperating with an alliance partner, he said, "There is no need to ask for anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it is a matter of mutual cooperation. We will discuss this while sitting together. Hopefully, the seat-sharing formula should be finalised in today's talks."

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also expressed hope for an amicable understanding between the two parties.

"We will try to reach an agreement and ensure that it is a cordial and respectable agreement," he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that the party had already conveyed its position during the previous day's meeting and that discussions with the Congress would continue on Tuesday.

"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said it yesterday. I have given them 26 seats, and today we are going to hold discussions again," Yadav said.

Ahead of the seat-sharing talks between the SP and Congress, Samajwadi Party leaders Iqra Hasan and MP Awadhesh Prasad reached Yadav's residence on Tuesday morning.

Speaking about the negotiations, Yadav said, "When discussions on seat-sharing take place, some proposals will come from their side, and some proposals will be put forward by us. This is how the discussions will move forward."

Iqra Hasan described the discussions held so far as positive and said the final decision would be taken by the leadership of both parties.

"So far, the discussions have been meaningful and positive. The leadership of both parties, together with all of us, will take the final decision. The talks have only just begun, and I think they will take another one or two days. The discussions are moving in a positive direction. They have some proposals, and we will also put forward our proposals during the discussions. After that, everything should become clear in the next one or two days," she said.

Awadhesh Prasad said there was no dispute over seat-sharing and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved smoothly.

"The meeting currently taking place is about this. There is no dispute over seat-sharing. Everything will be resolved smoothly," he said.