MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Working President Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday strongly rejected media reports suggesting that veteran leader Sharad Pawar may retire from active politics and that his faction could align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Responding to a newspaper report that cited unnamed sources, Supriya Sule expressed displeasure over speculation regarding Sharad Pawar's political future, describing the retirement narrative as "outrageous".

"Sharad Pawar will not retire. The public will decide who should retire; Sharad Pawar still has 5 years left in the Rajya Sabha, so how could Sharad Pawar retire?" she said, seeking to put an end to the speculation.

Sanjay Raut also dismissed the reports, framing Pawar's six-decade political career around fighting fundamentalist forces and upholding the ideals of social reformers Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.

Raut argued it would be inappropriate if those eager to join power sidelined Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, adding that he did not believe Pawar would take such a step.

Targeting opponents, Raut criticised suggestions that Pawar should rest after his party was split, and asserted that opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stems from how he runs the country.

On Supriya Sule, Raut said he did not believe Sule would align with the NDA, describing her as firmly rooted in Phule-Ambedkar ideology.

According to reports, Pawar -- who turns 86 on December 12 and has served across roles including Chief Minister and Union Minister over more than six decades -- could face a sharp break from his past political stance if he aligned with the BJP at this stage.

The report claimed party figures were exploring whether Pawar could retire while leaders such as MP Supriya Sule and senior leader Jayant Patil weighed joining the NDA, though no final decision had been made, and added that some party leaders had spoken with BJP leadership.

The fresh round of speculation also revived discussion around a phone call Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to Pawar when Pawar fell ill during a tour to inspect drought conditions in Maharashtra.

After experiencing cough, phlegm, and weakness, Pawar was hospitalised first in Pune and then in Mumbai. During the call checking on his health, PM Modi reportedly remarked, "You take rest, Supriya, and we will take care of the country".

Political circles at the time interpreted the remark as a subtle hint toward Pawar's retirement, adding fuel to the debate whenever such reports resurface.