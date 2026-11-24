MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) A grand celebration was organised at Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Tuesday to mark the 558th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, with the historic shrine beautifully decorated for the auspicious occasion.

Since early on Tuesday morning, a large number of members of the Sikh community and devotees have been visiting the Gurdwara to offer prayers and pay their respects to the first Sikh Guru. Devotees sought the Guru's blessings and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in the country as well as across the world.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, is remembered for his timeless teachings of equality, compassion, honest living, selfless service and the oneness of humanity.

His message of 'Sarbat da Bhala', which calls for the welfare and well-being of all, continues to inspire people across communities and societies.

Jagjit Singh, President of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara, also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made on Monday during the Shabad Kirtan organised on the sacred occasion of the Prakash Purab.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister had described listening to Shabad Kirtan as a spiritual practice in itself, comparing the experience to diving into an ocean of knowledge. Expressing agreement with the Prime Minister's observations, Jagjit Singh said the remarks were absolutely appropriate and that members of the Sikh community also make efforts to follow the principles highlighted by the Guru.

"Today is a day of immense happiness, and I extend my greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. People across the world are celebrating the Prakash Purab with great enthusiasm. The Prime Minister's remarks were entirely correct, and we also strive to follow those principles. I welcome everyone to Patna Sahib on this special occasion," Jagjit Singh told IANS.

Indrajeet Singh, General Secretary of Patna Sahib Gurdwara, also extended his greetings on the occasion and highlighted the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings in contemporary society.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Today is a very sacred and joyful occasion as the 558th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is being celebrated in Patna Sahib and across the world. Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught people to put an end to caste discrimination, untouchability and inequality. He believed that a person should be judged by their actions and not by their caste. He also advocated equal respect for women and every section of society."

"His teachings of earning an honest livelihood, remembering God and sharing with others remain relevant even today. He encouraged people to extend help to the poor, the needy and the sick. On this special occasion, I extend my greetings to the people of Bihar, the country and the entire Sikh community," he added.

Special religious programmes are being organised at the Gurdwara, including prayers, or 'ardas', and devotional hymns, known as 'kirtan', to commemorate his life and teachings.

Devotees visiting the shrine also spoke about the continuing significance of the Guru's message and the need to follow his ideals in everyday life.

One devotee, speaking to IANS, said, "The entire world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He taught the values of equality, humanity and selfless service, emphasising that all human beings are equal and that there should be no discrimination. He taught people to earn their livelihood honestly, share with others and recognise the divine light in every person. His message was that people should love one another, irrespective of their caste or religion."

Another devotee highlighted the importance of the concepts of Sangat and Pangat, through which Guru Nanak Dev Ji encouraged people from different communities to come together as equals.

"Through the concepts of Sangat and Pangat, he encouraged people from all communities to sit together as equals, serve others and share the Guru ka Langar. Today, people across the world are celebrating Guru Purab with great joy, following his teachings of brotherhood, equality and service to humanity," the devotee told IANS.