MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Residents in Hyderabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province have been struggling to cook meals as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has failed to honour its winter supply timetable, with gas not being provided during scheduled hours or flowing at low pressure.

The disruption of gas supply during the morning has affected households as parents are unable to prepare food for schoolchildren, forcing some of them to send their children to school without food or buy food from outside, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Severe gas shortage is reportedly affecting Kanch Mill, parts of American Quarters, Gujarati Para, Islamabad, Teen Number Talab, Tando Mir Mahmood, several parts of Liaquat Colony, Unit 11, several parts of Unit 12, Mehr Ali Society, Kohsar Haven and Katchi Abadis.

SSGC had said that the gas will be supplied from 6:30 am to 9 am, noon to 2:30 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. However, local residents said that gas is supplied around 15-20 minutes after the scheduled time, disappears before the designated window closes and flows at low pressure when available. This uncertainty has affected households with women preparing breakfast for schoolchildren, who are especially impacted, as abrupt disruptions result in them racing against the clock or not preparing the meal.

Similarly, people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been struggling to cook basic meals due to Sui gas load-shedding and high prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been facing hardships due to rising inflation and the price of LPG, which has increased to above Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 per kilogram. The gas shortage has intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported.

Long queues of vehicles wait outside CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, people have been facing problems as domestic gas supply remains largely unavailable.

As the gas supply remained unavailable, residents started using LPG cylinders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the price of the LPG rising from PKR 380 per kilogram to PKR 600 per kilogram, The Express Tribune reported. The price of LPG has climbed to PKR 620 per kilogram in rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.