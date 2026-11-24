MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the two parties to a political partnership after a gap of six years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, confirming that the two parties would contest the next Punjab Assembly elections together.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, HM Shah said, "Under the leadership of our national president, a meeting was held in his chamber. During the meeting, BJP and SAD leaders decided that they will contest the next Punjab Assembly elections together. From now on, the Akali Dal will work as an ally of the NDA in politics."

He further described the development as a matter of happiness, particularly as the country was celebrating Prakash Purab, the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"When the country is celebrating Prakash Purab today, it is a matter of happiness that the SAD, one of the foremost allies of the NDA, is rejoining the alliance," he added.

The Home Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday and expressed his happiness over the alliance.

The BJP and SAD had ended their long-standing alliance in September 2020, when the farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws was at its peak.

The SAD subsequently withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance, marking a major political break between the two parties.

As part of its protest against the farm laws, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was then a Union Minister, also resigned from the Union Cabinet.

The three farm laws were subsequently repealed by the Centre following prolonged protests by farmers.