Iran Prepares Countermeasures Against US Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) Iran announced Monday that it is prepared to deploy every available resource to challenge the US naval blockade and economic sanctions as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to intensify.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei revealed during a press briefing in Tehran that Iranian officials were considering several options aimed at confronting and overcoming the American restrictions, according to reports.
“Tehran would begin implementing the measures in accordance with decisions taken on the issue,” he said, without providing further details about the potential steps.
Baqaei also emphasized that stability in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas could be restored quickly if Washington honors its existing obligations.
“Iran’s conditions are its rights: lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, and implementing the provisions contained in the memorandum of understanding,” he said.
Addressing last week's three-way meeting involving the leaders of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen, Baqaei reiterated that Iran's future would be determined exclusively within its own borders, rejecting any external involvement in decisions concerning the country.
“No decision regarding Iran will be made anywhere outside Tehran,” he said.
The latest developments come amid an ongoing confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently responded by targeting Israel and locations it identified as US military installations across several Arab countries.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei revealed during a press briefing in Tehran that Iranian officials were considering several options aimed at confronting and overcoming the American restrictions, according to reports.
“Tehran would begin implementing the measures in accordance with decisions taken on the issue,” he said, without providing further details about the potential steps.
Baqaei also emphasized that stability in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas could be restored quickly if Washington honors its existing obligations.
“Iran’s conditions are its rights: lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, and implementing the provisions contained in the memorandum of understanding,” he said.
Addressing last week's three-way meeting involving the leaders of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen, Baqaei reiterated that Iran's future would be determined exclusively within its own borders, rejecting any external involvement in decisions concerning the country.
“No decision regarding Iran will be made anywhere outside Tehran,” he said.
The latest developments come amid an ongoing confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently responded by targeting Israel and locations it identified as US military installations across several Arab countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment