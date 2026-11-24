Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Six Lane Bridge Naming Issue

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav visited Takhat Sri Patna Sahib in Patna on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Purab and Kartik Purnima. He also questioned the change in the Bihar government's decision regarding a six-lane bridge that was to be named after Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "Today is Kartik Purnima, and everyone is celebrating the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Ji with great pomp and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, all of us have come to pay obeisance at Takhat Sri Patna Sahib."

Referring to the Bihar government's response to a private member's resolution in the Assembly, he said the government had earlier stated that the six-lane bridge would be named after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru who was born in Patna. "We felt very happy when the Bihar government's reply came in response to a private member's resolution stating that the six-lane bridge would be named after Guru Gobind Singh Ji. However, why the government changed it is beyond our understanding," he said.

Taking a dig at the government's decision, Yadav added,“If they wanted to name something after Nitish Ji, they could have named the Tajpur-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane bridge or some Central scheme by Modi Ji after him. Instead, they buried Nitish Ji's politics alive.”

Demanding that the original decision be restored, he said, "When the government stated in its reply in the House that it would be named after Guru Gobind Singh Ji, it should be named after him. Those who changed it must apologise and rectify the mistake."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of Gurpurab. Speaking on the occasion, Nabin highlighted the universal message of Guru Nanak Dev and the contribution of the Sikh community towards society and the nation. He said, "Guru Nanak Ji's message is for all of humanity, and even today, his message gives the Sikh community a distinct place in the country and the world."

Emphasising the contribution of the Sikh Gurus to the country's national spirit, Nabin said, "We can say that if national spirit draws inspiration in this country, it draws it from the Sikh Gurus and the Sikh community." He further paid tribute to the Sikh Gurus for their teachings and contribution to humanity, saying, "On this day, I bow to all the Gurus of the Sikh community for their message, their service to humanity, and their dedication..." (ANI)