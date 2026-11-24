New Sataack 50 League Aims to Elevate Tennis-Ball Cricket in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Sataak Sports India Pvt. Ltd., has announced Sataack 50 - a professional tennis-ball cricket league designed to provide aspiring cricketers with opportunities to compete in a structured franchise-based environment. Featuring six men's and six women's franchises, the competition aims to bring grassroots talent into the organised sporting ecosystem while creating a dedicated platform for women cricketers. The league is founded by Vijay Arora, with Uma V, Satish Mane, Jitesh Shah and Lalit Shah serving as Co-Founders.

Founded by Vijay Arora, Sataack 50 will bring together promising Indian players and international cricketing talent in a distinctive 50-ball format. The league's announced sporting leadership includes former India cricketer Virender Sehwag as League Commissioner and Mithali Raj as Female League Ambassador. The event announcement also features former England cricketer Paul Nixon as Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach, Venkatesh Prasad, Venkatapathy Raju and Veda Krishnamurthy, with roles spanning league ambassadorship and coaching.

Tennis-ball cricket has a significant presence across India, with community tournaments, neighbourhood competitions and local sporting events providing opportunities for aspiring players to demonstrate their skills. Despite its popularity, the format has relatively limited connections to organised professional competitions. Sataack 50 seeks to address this gap by establishing a platform where players can progress from grassroots participation to franchise-level competition through a formal selection process.

The initiative is focused on identifying talent from smaller cities and communities, where players may possess competitive abilities but lack access to established cricket academies, professional coaching networks or wider sporting exposure. Through a nationwide scouting programme, the organisers have created opportunities for eligible players to demonstrate their abilities before selection panels. The selection structure assesses players through competitive performance rather than relying exclusively on previous sporting affiliations.

One of the league's defining features is its decision to establish separate competitions for men and women, with six franchises in each category. The structure places women's cricket at the centre of the initiative, providing female players with a dedicated competitive environment alongside the men's tournament. The women's competition is intended to provide participants with opportunities to demonstrate their skills, gain competitive experience and interact with international players.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, a Padma Shri awardee, has been appointed League Commissioner. Mithali Raj, Padma Shri awardee and one of India's most celebrated women cricketers, has been named Female League Ambassador. Former England cricketer Paul Nixon will serve as Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach. Venkatesh Prasad has been named Team Ambassador, while Venkatapathy Raju will serve as Male Head Coach. Veda Krishnamurthy has been named Female Head Coach.

Free player trials have already been conducted across 15 states in India and are currently ongoing. Participation is free, helping reduce initial financial barriers for players who may not have access to established sporting networks. All players who registered have also been provided free insurance coverage. The selection process includes registration, screening, trials, evaluation and ranking.

Sataack 50 will feature a competitive format in which each team faces 50 legal deliveries per innings, divided into 10 overs of five balls each. Unlike conventional cricket, where an over consists of six legal deliveries, the league's format will feature five-ball overs. The shorter structure is designed to encourage attacking cricket, quicker decision-making and greater tactical involvement throughout the contest.

The inaugural season is scheduled in 2027. Further announcements concerning franchise identities, player participation, venues and fixtures are expected from the organisers. By placing grassroots talent identification and women's participation within the same professional framework, Sataack 50 aims to create additional opportunities for aspiring cricketers while expanding the competitive landscape of tennis-ball cricket in India.