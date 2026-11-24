

Mizuho initiated coverage of aerospace and defense companies, naming Boeing its top commercial aerospace pick.

The firm favored Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin among defense contractors and Kratos in defense technology. Boeing has landed $34.7-billion in missile and next-generation fighter jet contracts.

Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) stocks drew bullish attention from Mizuho, which sees the defense industry as an“underappreciated” investment opportunity. The firm expects growing demand for munitions, autonomous technology and unmanned systems to drive lasting growth despite uncertainty over military spending.

Mizuho's Broad Coverage Favors Defense Companies

Mizuho started covering aerospace and defense companies, giving 15 of them positive ratings. Boeing received an 'Outperform' rating with a $225 price target.

The firm believes the defense industry deserves greater investor attention as military requirements evolve. It expects developments in ammunition, autonomous capabilities, unmanned platforms and naval systems to support the sector over an extended period, regardless of short-term uncertainty surrounding government budgets.

Mizuho picked Boeing as its top commercial aerospace stock, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin as its favorite defense contractors, and Kratos as its preferred defense technology company.

Boeing's Recent Defense Wins

Last month, Boeing won a seven-year contract worth around $14.7 billion from Lockheed Martin to increase production of guidance systems for PAC-3 MSE missiles used in the Patriot air defense system.

In September, the U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a contract worth more than $20 billion to develop its next-generation F/A-XX fighter jet under the Next Generation Air Dominance program. However, Boeing stock is headed for a fourth straight month of losses.

Northrop Grumman's Backlog Hits Record $110B

Northrop Grumman is seeing strong demand for its defense and aerospace products, lifting sales and pushing its order backlog to a record $110 billion at the end of the third quarter. The company also reported 7% revenue growth in Q3 and raised its full-year outlook.

Northrop received 1.5 times more orders than the revenue it earned during the quarter. Its Sentinel nuclear missile program is progressing through testing, while work to expand its satellite network continues.

Meanwhile, Kratos Defense has signed a long-term agreement with Seagate Space to use its first offshore launch platform, called Gateway. Kratos plans to conduct its first launch from the platform in 2027, with more launches expected in the following years.

So far this year, BA, NOC and KTOS stocks have declined between 4% and 62%, while LMT stock has gained 18%.

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