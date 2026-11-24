Congress and Samajwadi Party Discuss Seat Sharing Strategy for 2027

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood said on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks between his party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are guided by mutual cooperation rather than rigid demands, as leaders from both sides convened in New Delhi for their second round of negotiations. Speaking to the reporters, Masood emphasised that there is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating ', adding that no one has to demand anything in an alliance.

“There is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating '. You don't have to demand anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it's a matter of cooperation. We'll sit down inside and talk about it," Masood told reporters. The remarks come amid seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two INDIA bloc allies held their first round of formal discussions in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties expressing confidence that an alliance arrangement could be finalised soon.

Earlier today, AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said that the Congress would try to resolve differences with the Samajwadi Party and reach an“amicable, respectable settlement” during seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Gautam said the party would try to resolve the issues through discussions and arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangement. "We will try to sort things out and reach an amicable, respectable settlement that will be our endeavour,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav hit back at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over his claim that the BJP would defeat the SP and Congress in the 2027 Assembly elections, saying Maurya was unable to win even from his own constituency.“Keshav Maurya is unable to even win from his own seat; he has lost every election from his own seats. So tell me, can he defeat anyone? He cannot defeat anyone,” Yadav told ANI.

His remarks came after Maurya asserted on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would defeat both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, irrespective of whether the two parties contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together or separately.“Both of them, the Congress and the SP, are our opponents. Whether they contest together or separately, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to defeat them both. Come 2027, regardless of whether they form an alliance or run independently, the BJP isn't going anywhere, and the SP and Congress won't be coming to power,” Maurya had said.

He further took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party's election symbol, saying,“The lotus is still in bloom, and when the elections take place in '27, the lotus will be in bloom then, too. As for the 'bicycle'-well, it's got a flat tyre.” However, the two parties are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to continue discussions as preparations gather pace for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The first round of talks was held at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. The Congress delegation included Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, while the Samajwadi Party delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal. Although neither side publicly disclosed the seat-sharing figures under discussion, leaders described the meeting as warm and cooperative, with a focus on defeating the ruling BJP. The discussions follow the Samajwadi Party's announcement of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. (ANI)