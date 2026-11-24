Madras HC Urges Protection for All Women Against Sexual Harassment

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that every woman must be protected against sexual harassment, irrespective of her position or occupation, while hearing a case concerning the alleged misbehaviour of Kallakurichi Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh with a woman IAS officer. The observation was made by Justice V Lakshminarayan after the court was informed that the District Collector had lodged a formal complaint against the MLA on Monday.

During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court that the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the matter. The FIR was registered by the All Women Police Station in Kallakurichi following the complaint. Emphasising that protection against sexual harassment must extend to women across all positions and occupations, the High Court observed, "Whether the victim is a chief secretary, a sweeper, or even a worker below such category, she must be protected against sexual harassment."

The court observed while considering the case filed by advocate R Thrishuli concerning the alleged misbehaviour by MLA C. Arul Vignesh with the woman IAS officer. The registration of the FIR was brought to the court's notice by the State Public Prosecutor during the proceedings. The court was also informed that the Collector had formally complained against the MLA a day earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA's alleged visit to the Collector's residence in an inebriated condition. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

However, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had termed the allegations as a false social media post shared by DMK leader Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters on November 12, Nirmal Kumar said, "I would like to condemn madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this. "Arul Vignesh has also denied the allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in“dirty politics." (ANI)