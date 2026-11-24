New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Highlighting India's vast infrastructure needs and rapid urbanisation as significant growth opportunities, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Victor Fedeli, underscored the untapped business potential in India for Ontario-based companies, as the Canadian province steps up efforts to diversify its global trade partnerships. Speaking at the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC), Fedeli underscored India's growing importance as a business destination for Ontario companies, pointing to the substantial gap between the province's trade with the United States and India in 2018. While Ontario's annual trade with the US stood at USD 400 billion at the time, its trade with India was just USD 400 million.

"At that time we were doing USD 400 billion a year with the US... we were doing USD 400 million a year with India. And I said, well, that must be a typo. How could we be only doing 400 million? And it turns out it's true," Fedeli said, highlighting the significant scope for expanding bilateral commercial engagement. He identified India's rapid urbanisation and the resulting demand for infrastructure development as major areas of opportunity for Ontario-based businesses. Recalling that nearly 16 million people were moving from rural to urban areas in India annually in 2018, Fedeli emphasised the scale of infrastructure investment required to accommodate this transformation. "We would have to create a new city, the size of our capital, Ottawa, every single month until 2025 to accommodate that movement," he said, illustrating the magnitude of India's urban development challenge and the potential opportunities it creates for international businesses. "That's why it's so important that Ontario and our companies continue to do business here. So, I'll be eager to find out how that number has compared to today," Fedeli added, stressing the importance of sustained business engagement with India.

His remarks come as Ontario intensifies efforts to reduce its dependence on the US market and expand trade with other global economies, including India. Fedeli noted that the province's trade with markets outside the United States has increased by 75 per cent since 2018, with non-US trade recording a further 17.5 per cent rise over the past year. Explaining the rationale behind the diversification strategy, he said, "In the last since 2018, we recognized here in the province of Ontario where USD 500 billion of two-way trade happens between Ontario and the US, 80% of our business was in one basket. That's trouble... if you're in business, you know that. You can't keep all your eggs in one basket." Fedeli also remarked that the "Trump accelerator kicked in this year," contributing to a renewed push towards diversifying Ontario's international trade relationships. Reflecting the growing commercial engagement between the two markets, Ontario's trade with India has increased by 88 per cent since his office began its outreach to the Indian market. Highlighting the broader economic relationship, Fedeli said Indo-Canadian entrepreneurs in Ontario are playing an important role in driving business growth, creating jobs and advancing research and innovation. The minister's remarks underline India's potential as an increasingly important market for Ontario companies, particularly in sectors linked to urban development and infrastructure, while reinforcing the province's broader ambition to strengthen economic ties beyond its traditional US market. (ANI)