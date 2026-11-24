

Nvidia shares closed 31% higher on Monday after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Bitcoin lagged the equity rebound, and dropped as much as 3% in the intraday range. Hayes earlier said Bitcoin could revisit $50,000 if the Nasdaq kept falling.

Bitcoin's (BTC) latest rally has run out of steam. After climbing on Monday amid a sharp Nvidia-led rebound on Wall Street, the cryptocurrency gave up its gains early Tuesday, briefly falling below $60,000. Now, Arthur Hayes warns that a long equity rally could be the 'worst thing' for crypto.'

Why Is Arthus Hayes Worried About Nvidia's Rally?

He believes that a sustained rebound in U.S. equities could reduce the pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy and inject liquidity.

"The $NVDA pump is the worst thing that could happen for our crypto bags. We need US equities to burn so the Fed prints," Hayes wrote on X.

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

In another post, he compared Nvidia's jump with Anthropic (ANT), which went public last week. "$NVDA pumps 30% overnight, and $ANT can't even close up on the day. This is why we can't have nice things. The FADE is real," Hayes added.

Bitcoin Pares Nvidia-Driven Rally

Source: @CryptoHayes/x

After Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, Nvidia shares surged up to 36% intraday, before closing 31% higher. The move triggered a broad rally in chip and technology stocks.

The news lifted investor sentiment, and they purchased riskier assets across the board, from tech equities to cryptocurrency. Bitcoin climbed more than 5% in hours to as high as $64,440. However, heading into Tuesday, Bitcoin reverse course and wiped out all of Monday's gains.

Bitcoin's price was down over 1% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields and the dollar fell on Monday. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed rate expectations, fell by 0.2% relative drop from 4.70%, while the dollar index (DXY) fell by 0.04%.

Meanwhile, traders now see a 100% chance that the Fed raises rates at its Dec. 9 meeting, up from 88.6% on Nov. 20, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Bitcoin's November Selloff Puts $50K Back In Focus

Last week, Hayes stated that Bitcoin's drop below its previous low could put $50,000 back in play. "If the Nasdaq continues to fail, $50,000 will be the next real test," he said at the time. He has previously argued that the debt-fueled AI data center buildout would require a government bailout, which he believes will eventually lift Bitcoin.

Additionally, Hayes also warned of a possible 1929-style crash, saying, "Now I don't believe that any authority will choose austerity."

Bitcoin is down almost 20% this month and is on course to have its worst November since 2018.

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