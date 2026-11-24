MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas, among several others from the cricket fraternity, extended greetings on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab.

Taking to X, Gambhir posted,“In a world that asks us to put ourselves first, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us to ask who we can serve. Happy Gurpurab!,” India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

“Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings of equality, compassion, humility and selfless service continue to inspire us to build a more inclusive and harmonious world. Happy Gurpurab!,” Jay Shah wrote.

“Heartfelt wishes to you all on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May Waheguru Ji's grace always remain upon you all and your families. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity. May Waheguru Ji continue to shower His blessings on everyone,” Manhas wrote.

“On the sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of love, equality, compassion and selfless service continue to guide us all. May we always walk the path of humanity and spread peace and positivity. Satnam Waheguru,” Suresh Raina said.

“Wishing everyone countless blessings on the sacred birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May Waheguru Ji shower His grace upon everyone and may every home be filled with happiness, peace, and joy,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

“Dhan Guru Nanak dev ji sab te mehar bharya hath rakho ji. Happy Gurpurab Everyone,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru, is remembered for his teachings of equality, compassion, honest living, selfless service and the oneness of humanity.

His message of 'Sarbat da Bhala', the welfare of all, continues to hold significance across communities and societies.