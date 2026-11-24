MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Parth Dabas to lead Delhi U16 squad for the upcoming Vijay Merchant Trophy 2026–27 match against Mumbai as the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has announced the 16-member team on Tuesday.

The upcoming match is scheduled to be played in Gwalior from November 25. The league-phase matches, which commenced on November 14, are being held in Gwalior.

The squad was finalised by the Junior Men's Selection Committee at a meeting held on November 23 at the DDCA premises.

While Dabas has been named captain, Yuvish Singh will serve as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Rivaan Veer Bhayana has also been named as a wicketkeeper in the squad.

The selection committee meeting was attended by Mayank Sidana (Chairperson), Abhishek Sharma (Selector), Yogesh Nagar (Selector), Robin Singh Jr. (Member, CAC-DDCA), Raju Sharma (Chief Coach) and Ashok Sharma (Secretary).

The Vijay Merchant Trophy is a domestic age-group cricket tournament organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A total of 36 teams from different States will take part. The teams have been divided into six groups of six each, and the Group C matches will be played in Shivamogga.

Delhi U16 squad: Parth Dabas (captain), Yuvish Singh (Vice-Captain and Wicketkeeper), Saksham Yadav, Shivansh Singh, Aarush Yadav, Arnav Sharma, Rivaan Veer Bhayana (Wicketkeeper), Kshitij Sehra, Veddant Gupta, Shaurya Chandna, Manan Mathur, Pranay Sharma, Aahan Garg, Geetank Lakhera, Yash Maheshwari and Naitik Singh.