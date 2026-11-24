Poland Identifies Russian Cruise Missiles in Its Airspace
(MENAFN) Polish authorities have confirmed that wreckage recovered from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles was found in the country after the weapons crossed into Polish airspace during Russia’s aerial assault on Ukraine on Friday.
The District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin announced Sunday that missile debris had been discovered at three locations: Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, along with Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Initial investigative assessments suggest that the three missiles were produced in October or November 2026 at a manufacturing facility in Dubna, located within Russia’s Moscow region, prosecutors reported.
Polish military officials had previously indicated that two cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone crossed into national airspace during a major Russian offensive against Ukraine on Nov. 20.
According to prosecutors, military investigators worked alongside weapons experts to inspect the recovery sites in Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik, where they completed their assessments and collected relevant evidence.
However, examination activities in Molodycz were halted on Sunday due to limited visibility after nightfall and challenging ground conditions. Investigators planned to return to the location on Monday to continue their work.
The Kh-101 is an air-launched cruise missile with long-range capabilities that Russian forces deploy in military operations against Ukraine.
The District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin announced Sunday that missile debris had been discovered at three locations: Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, along with Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Initial investigative assessments suggest that the three missiles were produced in October or November 2026 at a manufacturing facility in Dubna, located within Russia’s Moscow region, prosecutors reported.
Polish military officials had previously indicated that two cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone crossed into national airspace during a major Russian offensive against Ukraine on Nov. 20.
According to prosecutors, military investigators worked alongside weapons experts to inspect the recovery sites in Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik, where they completed their assessments and collected relevant evidence.
However, examination activities in Molodycz were halted on Sunday due to limited visibility after nightfall and challenging ground conditions. Investigators planned to return to the location on Monday to continue their work.
The Kh-101 is an air-launched cruise missile with long-range capabilities that Russian forces deploy in military operations against Ukraine.
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