Ex-Hegseth Chief of Staff Calls on Pentagon Boss to Resign
(MENAFN) A former top aide to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has gone public with a sharp critique of his old boss and urged him to step down. Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth's chief of staff during the first three months of the second Trump administration, made the call in an interview published Monday by Politico.
Kasper took aim at Hegseth's running of the Defense Department and his handling of the ongoing Iran war. He contended that the secretary has strained relations with Congress and pushed senior military leaders to the margins.
In Kasper's account, Hegseth's effectiveness has faded so far that "it's time for Pete to call it quits," he said. He charged that the secretary has put "showmanship" first, driven by "ego, in attitude, and in entitlement" rather than humility and service.
The former aide characterized Hegseth's leadership as "belligerent," and said the secretary has "napalmed" relationships with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Kasper predicted that Hegseth will land in the bottom 10% of US defense secretaries. He also faulted him for turning recruitment and warrior-ethos initiatives into "silly" distractions.
The comments come after the US House of Representatives voted Nov. 10 to effectively shelve an impeachment resolution against Hegseth, referring it to the Judiciary Committee. Democrats have pledged to introduce a new impeachment resolution after assuming control of both houses of Congress in January.
A senior Pentagon official dismissed Kasper's claims as "made up gossip" from a "disgruntled former staffer" trying to deflect attention from his own "failed tenure."
Kasper took aim at Hegseth's running of the Defense Department and his handling of the ongoing Iran war. He contended that the secretary has strained relations with Congress and pushed senior military leaders to the margins.
In Kasper's account, Hegseth's effectiveness has faded so far that "it's time for Pete to call it quits," he said. He charged that the secretary has put "showmanship" first, driven by "ego, in attitude, and in entitlement" rather than humility and service.
The former aide characterized Hegseth's leadership as "belligerent," and said the secretary has "napalmed" relationships with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Kasper predicted that Hegseth will land in the bottom 10% of US defense secretaries. He also faulted him for turning recruitment and warrior-ethos initiatives into "silly" distractions.
The comments come after the US House of Representatives voted Nov. 10 to effectively shelve an impeachment resolution against Hegseth, referring it to the Judiciary Committee. Democrats have pledged to introduce a new impeachment resolution after assuming control of both houses of Congress in January.
A senior Pentagon official dismissed Kasper's claims as "made up gossip" from a "disgruntled former staffer" trying to deflect attention from his own "failed tenure."
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