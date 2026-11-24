Two Dead as Helicopter Slams Into Temecula Hillside
(MENAFN) Two people died Monday when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Temecula, a city in Southern California, local media reported. Both victims were aboard the aircraft when it went down on the hillside.
Cal Fire confirmed the fatalities to NBC Los Angeles. The aircraft went down at about 9.30 am local time (1730GMT) on De Portola Road near Oak Mountain Road, an area close to several wineries.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the two victims were the only occupants of the Robinson R22 helicopter. The cause of the crash remains unclear, the agency said, and it will investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. The identities of the victims were not included in the reports, and no further details were available.
Cal Fire confirmed the fatalities to NBC Los Angeles. The aircraft went down at about 9.30 am local time (1730GMT) on De Portola Road near Oak Mountain Road, an area close to several wineries.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the two victims were the only occupants of the Robinson R22 helicopter. The cause of the crash remains unclear, the agency said, and it will investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. The identities of the victims were not included in the reports, and no further details were available.
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