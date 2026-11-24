Huang Back at Nvidia: Nasdaq Soars 6.5 Percent, Dow Adds 1,450
(MENAFN) US equities staged a powerful rebound on Monday after Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, igniting a wide-ranging rally in technology stocks.
Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring Huang back, less than two weeks after his resignation. The chipmaker's shares leapt roughly 30%, and technology and semiconductor names drove the recovery.
The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest gain among the major indexes, jumping 6.51%, or 1,471.82 points, to finish at 24,089.56. The S&P 500 surged 4.73%, or 327.08 points, to 7,237.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,450.39 points, or 3.01%, to 49,597.72.
Investor anxiety eased sharply. The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market's "fear index," plunged 25.80% to 26.63.
Falling energy prices added to the optimism. Middle East supply recovered and concerns about a global surplus grew, easing inflation fears ahead of key US inflation data due Wednesday. As of 2100GMT, international benchmark Brent crude dropped 3.55% to $89.3 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 3.86% to $80.19.
Precious metals also advanced. Spot gold gained 2.85% to $3,635.87 an ounce, and silver rose 4.70% to $43.13 an ounce.
European markets closed firmly higher across the board. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.81% to 636.97 points. Germany's DAX 40 jumped 2.15% to 25,337.27, Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 1.63% to 19,181.10, and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.48% to 8,044.84. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.30% to 10,480.82, and Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.65% to close at 49,021.93.
Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring Huang back, less than two weeks after his resignation. The chipmaker's shares leapt roughly 30%, and technology and semiconductor names drove the recovery.
The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest gain among the major indexes, jumping 6.51%, or 1,471.82 points, to finish at 24,089.56. The S&P 500 surged 4.73%, or 327.08 points, to 7,237.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,450.39 points, or 3.01%, to 49,597.72.
Investor anxiety eased sharply. The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market's "fear index," plunged 25.80% to 26.63.
Falling energy prices added to the optimism. Middle East supply recovered and concerns about a global surplus grew, easing inflation fears ahead of key US inflation data due Wednesday. As of 2100GMT, international benchmark Brent crude dropped 3.55% to $89.3 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 3.86% to $80.19.
Precious metals also advanced. Spot gold gained 2.85% to $3,635.87 an ounce, and silver rose 4.70% to $43.13 an ounce.
European markets closed firmly higher across the board. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.81% to 636.97 points. Germany's DAX 40 jumped 2.15% to 25,337.27, Spain's IBEX 35 climbed 1.63% to 19,181.10, and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.48% to 8,044.84. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.30% to 10,480.82, and Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.65% to close at 49,021.93.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment