MENAFN - Trend News Agency)“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, participated in the II International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy (ICCD 2026), held in Baku.

The conference, dedicated to“Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Evolving Cyberspace Landscape,” brought together international experts, representatives of diplomatic institutions and international organizations.

Ruslan Dadayev, Director of the Cybersecurity Department at AzInTelecom, spoke during a panel discussion held as part of the conference. Addressing issues of digital sovereignty and national cybersecurity in times of crisis, he highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure resilience and the effective management of cybersecurity systems.

The conference featured discussions on key issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on diplomatic relations, the growing role of technology companies in international processes, information warfare, and regional cooperation in cyberspace.

AzInTelecom's participation in ICCD 2026 aimed to expand the exchange of expertise in cybersecurity and digital sovereignty and strengthen cooperation with global partners.

Strengthening the country's technological sovereignty and developing secure and resilient digital infrastructure are among AzInTelecom's key priorities. By building the infrastructure necessary for secure data storage and processing within the country and providing advanced cloud, cybersecurity and digital identity solutions, the company aims to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's digital ecosystem.