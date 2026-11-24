MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) has signed memorandums with the Central Asia Fintech Association and the Tajikistan Banks Association in Baku on the sidelines of the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Details regarding the documents haven't been disclosed yet.

As part of its efforts to expand international ties, the ABA has been consistently developing cooperation with foreign banking associations and international financial organizations.

In 2003, a cooperation agreement was signed with the Association of Banks of Georgia. In 2004, a similar agreement was concluded with the Association of Regional Banks of Russia, followed in 2005 by agreements with the Hellenic Bank Association and the Association of Banks of Northern Cyprus.

In 2007, the ABA signed cooperation agreements with the Association of Commercial Banks of Latvia, the Association of Ukrainian Banks, the Association of Belarusian Banks, and the Moldova Banks' Association. That same year, the organization became a member of the International Coordinating Council of Banking Associations of the CIS, Central and Eastern European Countries. Furthermore, in November 2007, a letter of intent, along with a corresponding agreement, was signed to establish a Coordinating Council of Banking Associations of the GUAM member states.

In February 2008, the ABA was granted the status of an associate member of the European Banking Federation (EBF). This provided the association with access to European expertise in organizing banking systems, as well as to databases covering European banking legislation.

In 2008, cooperation agreements were signed with the Association of Banks of Kazakhstan, the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, the Banking Association of Uzbekistan, and the Banking Association of Tajikistan. These arrangements have elevated engagement with banking organizations in Central Asia to a new level and expanded opportunities for establishing mutually beneficial partnerships among their respective members.

In May 2008, the ABA signed a cooperation agreement with the Banks Association of Türkiye, aimed at strengthening interaction between the banking associations of the two countries and developing economic ties. In 2009, an agreement was concluded with the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific.

On April 17, 2009, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Istanbul to establish an international organization: the Federation of Banks of Central Eurasia. In 2010, the Federation was registered with the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan. Its founding members were the banking associations of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan. In May 2011, the banking associations of Türkiye and Tajikistan joined the Federation.

On November 4, 2022, the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States was established in Istanbul. A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed by the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Association of Banks of Kazakhstan, the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, the Banking Association of Uzbekistan, and the Banks Association of Türkiye. The creation of this council marked a new stage in the coordination of cooperation among the banking associations of the Turkic states.

In January 2023, the ABA was elected as a member of the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN) of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Subsequently, the association's international cooperation expanded through new agreements:

February 15, 2023 - a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the UAE Banks Federation;

April 20, 2023 - a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the Hungarian Banking Association;

June 13, 2023 - a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Association of Islamic Banks of Türkiye, aimed at supporting the development of the financial sectors in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye;

June 13, 2023 - an agreement on staff exchange was signed with the Hungarian Banking Association;

June 14, 2023 - A cooperation agreement was concluded with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Thus, the international activities of the ABA encompass a wide range of partners across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Turkic world, establishing an institutional framework for the exchange of expertise, the development of interbank relations, and the implementation of joint initiatives.