MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, has completed the first close of INVL European Banking Opportunities Fund, securing EUR 70.6 million in investor commitments. The fund will invest in banks in Central and Eastern Europe.

The fund has secured commitments from 41 investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Alongside private investors, Invalda INVL is also investing EUR 10 million in the fund.

According to Asta Jovaišienė, Head of INVL Family Office, which distributed the fund's units, investor interest in the fund was strong.

“Baltic investors showed keen interest in the opportunity to take part in private equity transactions in the banking sector, which meant the first close was completed earlier than planned. We believe that the second close in 2027 will attract new investors, and that some existing investors will increase their commitments,” she said.

In line with its strategy, the fund will invest in Central and Eastern European banks in EU member states and in countries pursuing EU membership. The capital raised enables the fund to begin active investment. The focus will be on banks where the fund can contribute to growth.

The rules of the closed-ended fund for informed investors were approved by the Bank of Lithuania in October this year. The fund may acquire both controlling and minority stakes in banks and may also take part in capital increases. Depending on the size of the investment and the applicable legislation, this may require approval from the relevant supervisory authorities.

The fund's target size remains up to EUR 200 million. Further closes are planned for 2027.

The Invalda INVL group has been active in the financial sector for more than three decades. Together with an INVL fund, Invalda INVL holds more than 14% of maib, Moldova's largest bank. Invalda INVL is also the largest shareholder of Artea, a bank operating in Lithuania, with a stake of almost 20%.

About INVL Asset Management (INVL)

INVL is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We aim to deliver the best risk-return ratio for investors and a positive economic impact in the regions where we operate. The Invalda INVL group manage or have under supervision more than EUR 2.3 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. The group's scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. For further information, visit .

About INVL Family Office

INVL Family Office is one of the largest multi-family offices in the Baltic states, overseeing more than EUR 1 billion in investment assets on behalf of families across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. INVL Family Office prepares and updates investment strategies for individuals and legal entities, analyses third-party investment products and services, represents clients in dealings with such providers, offers wealth transfer planning and other investment services.

INVL Family Office is part of the Invalda INVL group, which has been operating for more than 30 years. For more information, visit: .

Further information:

Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,

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