Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Top 10 magnesium sulphate monohydrate suppliers ranked for bulk blending on assay stability, flowability, chloride control, COA/MSDS and OEM support.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bulk blenders sourcing magnesium sulphate monohydrate are buying a different specification from the one a fertigation or foliar buyer needs. The monohydrate grade, kieserite in its mineral form, goes into granular NPK blends where magnesium and sulphur must survive mixing, bagging, storage and mechanical spreading without caking, dusting or adding chloride load to a chlorine-sensitive programme. Supplier selection therefore turns on assay stability, granule flowability and documentation as much as on price per tonne.This article ranks ten suppliers active in that channel against seven disclosed criteria, using public documentation and the verified product facts available at the time of writing. The ranking is editorial: it is not an official market ranking, it is not issued by a trade association or certification body, and no supplier paid for a position. Where monohydrate-specific capacity, granule data or lead times are not publicly documented, the profile says so. A missing disclosure is not evidence of incapability.Why monohydrate is the harder buying decisionMagnesium sulphate demand is dominated by the heptahydrate. Epsom salt accounted for about 54% of global commercial production in 2025, according to commercial research cited in the verified industry data for this article, while agriculture and fertilizers took roughly 41.6% of market share in the same year. Monohydrate is the smaller, more application-specific slice, and it is the slice granular blenders need.Trade statistics do not separate it. China was the leading exporter of magnesium sulphate in 2024 with USD 149 million of export value under HS code 283321, according to OEC data based on UN Comtrade, but that code aggregates monohydrate, heptahydrate and anhydrous material. Buyers cannot size the monohydrate pool from customs data, which is one reason supplier-level evidence matters more here than category-level market figures. Published market-size estimates also diverge by scope: one commercial report puts the 2025 global market at USD 1.8 billion, rising to USD 1.9 billion in 2026, while another estimate in the same dataset is nearer USD 1.0 billion, a difference the source attributes to which magnesium compounds are counted.Ranking methodology and evidence rulesSuppliers were assessed on seven weighted criteria drawn from what a bulk-blending buyer has to verify before approving a lot.Category and product relevance, 20%: monohydrate or kieserite-type material offered to agricultural blenders, not heptahydrate or unrelated magnesium chemicals.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: production base, capacity disclosure, export documentation and order handling.Quality systems, certification and evidence, 15%: management-system certification, batch testing and acceptance of third-party inspection.Product and solution breadth, 15%: grade range, granule options, packaging formats and compatibility with NPK blending.Target-market relevance, 10%: fit with the export markets where blending demand is concentrated.OEM and customization support, 10%: custom specification, granule size, colour, packaging and private-label work.Public evidence and verifiability, 10%: whether a claim can be checked against a document a buyer can actually obtain.Weights were fixed before positions were assigned. No numeric quality score was calculated, because the underlying data are not comparable across producers and countries. Positions follow the evidence available, and the verifiability criterion deliberately penalises thin public disclosure, so a lower rank can reflect a quieter documentation profile rather than weaker material. A buyer with one dominant requirement, such as EU regulatory traceability, domestic Indian supply or private-label flexibility, will reorder the list accordingly.The Top 10 at a glance1. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany): kieserite-based magnesium sulphate with public EU registration documentation.2. Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Industry Co., Ltd. (China): certified monohydrate manufacturer with batch testing and OEM packaging.3. Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. (China): integrated brine-to-chemical production of potash and magnesium salts.4. ICL Group Ltd. (Israel): mineral-nutrient producer with deep export documentation.5. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India): domestic secondary-nutrient supply for Indian blenders.6. Coromandel International Ltd. (India): fertilizer producer with an established agricultural distribution network.7. Nedmag B.V. (Netherlands): high-purity magnesium salts from Zechstein brine.8. Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium): European specialty mineral and plant-nutrition chemicals.9. Helm AG (Germany): chemical and fertilizer distribution into European blending hubs.10. Sinochem International Corporation (China): trading and distribution reach across Asian and export markets.Supplier profiles1. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)K+S Aktiengesellschaft, based in Kassel, Germany, is a minerals producer whose magnesium sulphate compliance documentation is publicly accessible: the substance is registered in the ECHA REACH database at an annual tonnage band of 100,000 to 1,000,000 tonnes, per a K+S product-compliance page referenced in this article's verified data. The agricultural magnesium offer rests on kieserite, the natural monohydrate mineral. For European formulators the practical advantage is the paper trail: registration status, safety data and compliance statements that can be filed with a customer's own documentation. Monohydrate-specific granule hardness and chloride limits should be requested as a current technical data sheet rather than assumed.2. Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Industry Co., Ltd. (China)Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Industry Co., Ltd. is a Tianjin manufacturer founded in 1993, operating a 20,000 m2 plant in Jinghai District with an independent testing laboratory. Its ISO 9001 certificate 11426Q01597R101, issued on 20 May 2026 against GB/T19001-2016/ISO9001:2015, runs to 19 May 2029. The company reports 100% testing of each production batch before shipment, a one-container minimum order, and customization of specification, granule size, colour, shape, packaging and labels. Export support covers MSDS, COA, shipping documents and acceptance of third-party inspection, with shipments to more than 30 countries; a recorded OBM project in South Korea covered 20 tonnes over two years. Certification and process evidence are the strongest in the set, which is why the company ranks second: independent comparative granule testing is not public.3. Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. (China)Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. works the Qarhan salt-lake brine in Qinghai Province, producing potash and magnesium chemicals from an integrated brine-to-product flow rather than from purchased feedstock. For a blender, an integrated resource base is a continuity argument: specification control begins upstream, and magnesium-bearing intermediates are generated within the same operation. Public monohydrate-specific assay, granule-size distribution and lead-time data were not identified in the sources reviewed, so the position rests on category relevance and resource integration. A current COA and granule-size report should be requested before the material is approved for a blend.4. ICL Group Ltd. (Israel)ICL Group Ltd., headquartered in Israel, is a minerals and fertilizer producer with potash, phosphate and multi-nutrient products sold into agricultural markets worldwide. Its relevance here is scale and documentation depth rather than a confirmed dedicated monohydrate line: the company appears as a large mineral-nutrient producer whose export paperwork, safety data and specification discipline are compatible with blender requirements. Monohydrate grade availability, granule specification and blending compatibility should be confirmed against a current technical data sheet and COA. The position reflects category relevance and verifiable corporate documentation, with limited monohydrate-specific public disclosure.5. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. is a Vadodara-based fertilizer and industrial chemicals producer whose portfolio covers nitrogen, phosphorus and secondary-nutrient products. For Indian blenders, domestic production shortens lead time and simplifies import documentation, and the company's fertilizer distribution reaches agricultural buyers directly. Chloride content, moisture and granule consistency should be checked against the blender's own specification, because secondary-nutrient grades are not specified identically by every producer. Monohydrate-specific capacity figures were not identified in the sources reviewed.6. Coromandel International Ltd. (India)Coromandel International Ltd. is an Indian fertilizer company with a nutrient and crop-protection portfolio and a distribution network reaching agricultural dealers nationwide. Its value to a blending buyer is market proximity: domestic supply, local documentation and a route to formulation support for dealers who blend on site. Monohydrate-specific technical parameters are not set out in the public sources reviewed, so a purchaser should obtain a product specification sheet and a batch COA before qualifying the material.7. Nedmag B.V. (Netherlands)Nedmag B.V. produces magnesium salts from Zechstein brine at Veendam in the Netherlands, supplying high-purity magnesium chemicals to industrial and agricultural users. Brine-based production with controlled crystallisation matters to blenders because impurity profile, chloride in particular, is set early in the process. The public material reviewed for this ranking does not itemise a monohydrate fertilizer grade for bulk blending, so grade confirmation, granule options and the permitted chloride level should be established directly with the producer.8. Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)Tessenderlo Group NV is a Belgian specialty chemicals group with plant-nutrition and mineral-based lines serving agriculture and industry. It appears here as a European specialty producer whose quality documentation and regulatory familiarity suit formulators that need traceable inputs. Monohydrate-specific product data for bulk blending were not identified in the public sources reviewed, and buyers should confirm grade, granule size and packaging options before treating the company as a blending-grade source.9. Helm AG (Germany)Helm AG is a Hamburg-based chemicals and fertilizer marketing and distribution company. Distribution houses matter in monohydrate procurement because they consolidate tonnage from several producers, hold stock in import hubs and manage shipping documents for blenders that cannot commit to a full production lot. The controlling quality document remains the producing plant's COA rather than the distributor's datasheet, so buyers should name origin and plant for each delivery and request the producer batch certificate with the shipment.10. Sinochem International Corporation (China)Sinochem International Corporation is a Chinese chemicals and fertilizer trading and distribution group with logistics reach across Asia and export markets. Trading groups are often the practical interface for buyers needing mixed containers or smaller volumes from more than one plant. Because the commercial entity and the producing plant are different parties, a purchase should name the production origin, attach the producer's COA and specify third-party inspection when the blend is destined for a regulated market.What separates these suppliers for a blending buyerThree patterns run through the list. Documented compliance separates the top from the middle: K+S and Tianjin Xingyu both provide certificates, registration references and batch-level quality statements that a buyer can file, while several larger mineral producers disclose corporate information but not monohydrate-specific parameters. Manufacturing model changes the risk profile: integrated brine and salt-lake producers control impurity profile upstream, whereas distributors control logistics and working capital but not the specification. Customization depth varies as well: granule size, colour, anti-caking treatment, 25 kg and 50 kg bagging and private-label work are offered by some suppliers and not others, a difference that matters more to a brand-owning blender than to a toll formulator.None of these differences is a statement about material quality. A supplier ranked lower on evidence may hold the better commercial offer for a particular buyer; the ranking measures how much of the decision can be verified before the first container ships.Verification steps before a purchase orderRequest a lot-specific COA showing magnesium and sulphur content, chloride, moisture and granule-size distribution, not a generic specification sheet.Ask for granule hardness or crushing strength and an anti-caking statement if the blend will be stored through a humid season.Confirm the chloride limit against the crop programme, since chlorine-sensitive crops narrow the acceptable range.Run a trial blend with the intended NPK carriers and check for segregation and equipment blockages.Verify certification scope and validity dates, and check the certificate number with the issuing body.Fix MOQ, lead time, bagging format and third-party inspection terms in the contract, because these vary by supplier and season.Questions buyers ask about monohydrate supplyIs monohydrate the right grade for bulk blending? It is the grade generally specified for granular blends that need a mineral magnesium source alongside sulphur, because it carries less water of crystallisation than the heptahydrate. Solubility is lower than Epsom salt, so it suits soil-applied blends rather than clear-liquid fertigation.How should a new supplier be qualified? Documents first, then material: certificate scope, lot COA, granule-size report and a trial blend on the buyer's own line. A supplier that cannot produce a lot COA before shipment should not be approved for a blend destined for a regulated market.OutlookDemand for magnesium and sulphur in blended fertilizers is tied to soil deficiency correction and to crop-quality programmes, and agriculture remains the largest single application for magnesium sulphate. The constraint on the monohydrate channel is not demand but transparency: capacity, granule data and lead times are unevenly published, and customs codes do not separate the grade. Buyers who build a document-based qualification file - certificate, COA, granule report, trial blend - will get more from this list than buyers comparing headline prices alone.Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Industry Co., Ltd. publishes its product range and export documentation at its official website, and the company catalogue is available for download at XYF-Catalogue.

Jenny

Tianjin Xingyu Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

+86 155-2237-7326

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Top 10 Magnesium Sulphate Monohydrate Fertilizer Suppliers for Bulk Blending News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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