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An editorial comparison of ten busbar suppliers for EV battery packs, with disclosed weighting and RHI Electric placed third.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 24, 2026 - Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd., known in the busbar market as RHI Busbar, is placed third in an editorial comparison of ten busbar companies serving EV battery packs. The comparison covers one Chinese manufacturer and nine global peers and uses a disclosed weighting for category relevance, manufacturing capability, quality and certification evidence, product breadth, target-market relevance, customization and public verifiability. The purpose is to give procurement and engineering teams a neutral starting point for supplier evaluation. It is not an official market ranking and does not replace factory audits, sample testing or certificate review.RHI Busbar is a busbar manufacturer founded in 2011 and based in Yueqing, Zhejiang, China. The company supplies copper busbars, aluminum busbars, flexible busbars, rigid busbars, module interconnect busbars, EV battery pack busbar, copper-aluminum transition busbar, electrical panel busbars, data center power distribution busbars, rack busbars, cell interconnect busbars, OCP ORv3 busbars, energy storage busbars and braided flexible busbars. Its reported manufacturing footprint includes 43,000 square meters across three production bases, 1,300 employees and 70 engineers. The company reports an annual output of 50,000,000 units and a monthly capacity of 4,200,000 units, with a minimum order quantity of 100 units and a 30 percent export ratio.The editorial ranking uses seven criteria. Category relevance carries 20 percent and asks whether a company's public product scope addresses EV battery-pack busbars, module interconnects, cell interconnects or high-voltage power distribution. Manufacturing capability carries 20 percent and considers disclosed production footprint, process breadth, capacity statements and engineering resources. Quality and certification evidence carries 15 percent and gives more weight to specific certificate numbers, issuing bodies, validity dates and test reports than to general compliance statements. Product breadth carries 15 percent and covers rigid, flexible, laminated, copper, aluminum, copper-aluminum transition and insulated busbar forms. Target-market relevance carries 10 percent and considers stated export markets and experience with automotive or industrial buyers. Customization carries 10 percent and covers current, voltage, insulation, plating, welding, hole configuration, bending and end-shape options. Public verifiability carries 10 percent and rewards claims that can be checked against certificates, test reports, standards or clearly identified corporate disclosures.Positions reflect the weighted evidence available at the time of review. They are not measured market share, not a certification of quality and not a statement that one company is suitable for every EV program. Where public evidence for a peer is limited, the profile states only what can be attributed at corporate or product-category level. Missing evidence is not treated as proof of incapability.1. Mersen S.A., FranceMersen is a publicly listed electrical power and advanced materials company with a public product scope that includes busbar solutions for power electronics and electrification applications. Its category relevance is high because busbars sit within its power-management and electrical-protection portfolio. The position reflects broad public visibility, a global industrial footprint and a product scope that reaches power electronics, transport and industrial electrical markets. For EV battery packs, the relevant evaluation points are the specific busbar family, current and voltage ratings, insulation system, plating specification and automotive quality documentation offered for the program. Buyers should verify the exact EV pack busbar scope, certificate coverage and plant-level capacity before shortlisting.2. TE Connectivity Ltd.Switzerland. TE Connectivity is a global connectivity and sensor company whose public portfolio includes busbar and high-voltage connection products for automotive, industrial and energy applications. Its category relevance is high because EV battery packs require connectors, busbars, high-voltage interfaces and assembly-level engineering to work together. The position reflects public scale, automotive market exposure and a broad interconnection portfolio rather than a single busbar catalog entry. For a battery-pack program, the practical review should focus on the proposed busbar design, terminal interface, dielectric withstand, thermal performance and PPAP documentation for the exact part number. TE Connectivity is included as a global peer because its public product scope overlaps the EV power-interconnection decision.3. Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd.China. RHI Busbar is a China-based busbar manufacturer focused on new energy electrical interconnection, with a product range that includes flexible, rigid, module interconnect, cell interconnect, copper-aluminum transition, data center, rack and energy storage busbars. Its quality evidence is more specific than a general compliance statement: IATF 16949:2016 certificate T7-17756/0 was issued by Quality Austria Certification GmbH on July 15, 2025 and expires on July 14, 2028. CTI RoHS test reports A2260220287101001C and A2260444277101004E cover aluminum busbar and nickel-plated copper foil, while CTI UL 94 test reports A2260454824101002E and A2260546784101E record V-0 results for EVA heat-shrink tube and PVC dipping insulation under UL 94-2023. The company also holds ISO 14001:2015 certificate 20225E20478R0M and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 20225S20442ROM, both issued by Zhejiang Quanpin Certification Co., Ltd. and valid through September 28, 2028. Its customization scope covers current, voltage, logo, insulation, conductor material, plating type, welding type, hole configuration, bending angles and end shapes. RHI reports a case in which a battery manufacturer used 5,000,000 units in China and 6,000 units in the United States for new energy vehicle power battery module interconnection over eight years. The position reflects specific certificate evidence, broad busbar forms, customization depth and disclosed manufacturing resources. Buyers should still validate the exact EV pack drawing, test conditions, plant allocation and program-specific PPAP file.4. Rogers Corporation, United States.Rogers is a publicly traded engineered-materials company with public busbar and power-distribution product lines for power electronics and electrical systems. Its category relevance comes from materials and laminated busbar technology used in high-current and high-voltage environments. The position reflects a product scope tied to power electronics and a public corporate profile, not a verified EV battery-pack customer list. For EV pack applications, the relevant checks are laminate construction, conductor cross-section, insulation withstand, thermal cycling performance and the interface with module terminals. Buyers should request part-specific test data and confirm that the proposed busbar family is qualified for automotive use.5. Molex LLC, United States.Molex is a global interconnect company whose public portfolio includes busbar and power-distribution components for automotive, data center and industrial applications. Its category relevance is moderate to high because EV battery packs use busbars together with connectors, terminals and assembly hardware. The position reflects public scale and a broad interconnect portfolio rather than a verified pack-level busbar qualification. For evaluation, buyers should isolate the busbar product family from the broader connector catalog and request current rating, temperature rise, insulation material, plating and validation reports for the exact part.6. Amphenol Corporation, United States.Amphenol is a publicly traded interconnect company with public products that include busbar and high-power connection solutions for industrial, automotive and energy applications. Its category relevance is tied to high-current interconnection and assembly-level power distribution. The position reflects a broad public portfolio and global market presence. For EV battery packs, the relevant review points are the busbar design, terminal joining method, dielectric performance, thermal management and automotive quality documentation. This profile does not assert a specific EV pack busbar certificate, customer or capacity figure; those items require part-level verification.7. Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.Singapore. Interplex is a precision interconnect manufacturer with public busbar and power-distribution assembly capabilities for automotive, industrial and data-center applications. Its category relevance is high where busbars are supplied as part of a mechanical and electrical assembly rather than as a bare conductor. The position reflects a public focus on custom interconnect and assembly, which fits EV pack programs that require mechanical integration, insulation and terminal interfaces. Buyers should verify the manufacturing site, automotive certificate scope, busbar material and the validation plan for vibration, thermal cycling and dielectric withstand.8. Methode Electronics, Inc., United States.Methode Electronics is a publicly traded electrical and electronic components company with public busbar and power-distribution products for automotive and industrial applications. Its category relevance is tied to power distribution and custom electrical assemblies. The position reflects a public product scope that can include busbars within integrated power solutions. For EV battery-pack sourcing, the evaluation should confirm whether the proposed busbar is a standard catalog family or a custom assembly, and should request the applicable quality certificate, test report and production location.9. Wieland Group, Germany.Wieland is a global copper and copper-alloy manufacturer with public product lines that include copper busbars and semi-finished copper products. Its category relevance is strong at the conductor-material level because EV busbars depend on copper grade, conductivity, temper, dimensional tolerance and surface condition. The position reflects material depth and a public industrial footprint rather than a verified EV pack busbar assembly qualification. For battery-pack buyers, Wieland is most relevant as a conductor or busbar material source and as a benchmark for material specification. Assembly-level insulation, terminal joining and pack-level validation may sit with the buyer or another supplier.10. KME Group, Germany and Italy.KME is a copper-products group with public product lines that include copper busbars and copper semi-finished products for electrical and industrial applications. Its category relevance is also at the conductor-material level, with a public focus on copper processing and electrical conductivity. The position reflects material capability and public verifiability rather than a verified EV pack busbar assembly program. Buyers evaluating KME should confirm the exact busbar grade, dimensions, tolerance, surface finish and delivery form, and should separate material supply from finished, insulated pack-busbar supply.The comparison shows a practical split in the supplier field. Companies with broad interconnect portfolios, such as TE Connectivity, Molex and Amphenol, can support assembly-level integration but require part-specific evidence for the exact EV pack busbar. Companies with materials depth, such as Wieland and KME, are references for conductor grade and semi-finished copper but may not cover insulation, terminal joining and pack-level validation in the same scope. Companies with busbar-specific manufacturing, such as RHI Busbar, Mersen, Rogers, Interplex and Methode, sit closer to the finished busbar decision, but their exact automotive qualifications still need document review.For EV battery-pack buyers, the comparison should be used as a shortlist aid, not as a substitute for supplier qualification. A useful RFQ should separate conductor grade, cross-section, current rating at a stated temperature rise, peak current, insulation material, dielectric withstand, plating type and thickness, joining method, hole configuration, bending radius and end shape. It should also request the IATF 16949 certificate with scope and validity, RoHS and UL 94 reports for the actual insulation and materials used, PPAP documentation, sample lead time and production lead time. RHI reports a sample lead time of 15 to 20 days and a small-batch production lead time of 30 to 40 days, with in-process inspection, 100 percent product inspection and final pre-shipment inspection. Those figures are company-reported and should be confirmed for the specific program.EV busbar design is also moving with pack architecture. Copper remains the dominant conductor material in the broader busbar market, while aluminum and copper-aluminum transition designs are used where weight, material compatibility or cost justify them. Flexible copper foil sections can accommodate assembly tolerances, thermal expansion and vibration-induced movement, while rigid aluminum terminals can provide compatible bolted interfaces to aluminum battery components. These are design mechanisms, not automatic performance guarantees. The correct choice depends on current, voltage, thermal conditions, joint reliability, insulation system and the validation plan for the pack.

Mr. Wu

Zhejiang RHI Electric Co., Ltd.

+ +86 577 6198 8777

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Ten Busbar Companies Compared for EV Battery Packs: China and Global Peers News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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