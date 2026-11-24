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Exploring Valve Materials, Sealing Technologies, and Flow Control Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 24, 2026 - China's wafer butterfly valve manufacturing sector continues to serve diverse industrial and infrastructure applications, from municipal water supply and HVAC systems to petrochemical facilities, shipbuilding and power generation. For buyers evaluating suppliers in 2026, the decision involves more than production capacity. Seat materials, body construction, pressure ratings, connection dimensions, actuation options and product-specific quality documentation all influence whether a valve meets the requirements of its intended pipeline system.This industry comparison examines five Chinese valve manufacturers: Tianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Guanlong Valve Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd., Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. The companies are presented in no particular order and are not ranked by revenue or market share. Instead, this review considers their publicly disclosed product portfolios, manufacturing backgrounds and relevance to different wafer butterfly valve applications.Understanding Wafer Butterfly Valve ConfigurationsA wafer butterfly valve is designed to fit between two pipeline flanges, with bolts securing the valve body within the assembly. Its compact structure and relatively short face-to-face dimensions make it suitable for installations where space and overall pipeline weight are important considerations.Different configurations address different operating requirements. A Centerline Wafer Butterfly Valve is commonly used for general isolation and flow regulation. Rubber Seated Wafer Butterfly Valves are widely applied in water-related systems, while EPDM Seated Wafer Butterfly Valves are frequently considered for water and HVAC applications where the medium and temperature are compatible with the elastomer.Material selection also affects service suitability. Cast Iron Wafer Butterfly Valves and Ductile Iron Wafer Butterfly Valves are common options for general industrial and water distribution systems. Stainless Steel Wafer Butterfly Valves are considered where corrosion resistance or specific process conditions require alternative body and disc materials.Actuation is another important distinction. Manual Wafer Butterfly Valves are suitable for straightforward isolation duties, while Pneumatic Wafer Butterfly Valves support automated operation and frequent cycling. Electric Wafer Butterfly Valves provide an alternative for electrically controlled pipelines and remote operation. For demanding applications, a High Pressure Wafer Butterfly Valve must be selected according to its actual pressure class, temperature range, sealing design and applicable testing requirements.Comparison CriteriaThe five companies are considered across seven areas: product-category relevance, manufacturing and service capabilities, quality and certification evidence, product breadth, target-market applications, OEM and customization support, and public verifiability.These criteria provide a consistent framework for understanding the differences between manufacturers. A company with extensive industrial valve experience may be particularly relevant to demanding process applications, while another with a dedicated resilient-seated butterfly valve portfolio may be more closely aligned with municipal water and building-services projects.The assessment uses publicly available company and product information. Company-reported figures are identified as such, and specifications not supported by accessible product documentation are not treated as confirmed capabilities.1. Tianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd.: A Broad Wafer and Industrial Butterfly Valve PortfolioTianshun Valve Industry Co., Ltd. is a Tianjin-based valve manufacturer founded in 1993, with its factory located at No. 88 Zhuhai Road, Tanggu Ocean High-tech Zone, Binhai New Area. According to company-reported information, its manufacturing facility covers approximately 8,000 m2, with 50 employees and annual production capacity of 680,000 units. The company also reports a technical team of more than 30 industry experts and engineers.The company states that approximately 95% of its output is exported, with overseas markets including the United States, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore and India. Its international business covers industrial valve supply and related project requirements, supported by its product development and manufacturing operations.For butterfly valve applications, Tianshun offers a range of connection and structural configurations, including wafer (BFW), lug (BFL), half-lug (BFHW), U-type (BFU), double-flange (BF2F) and double-eccentric (BFFF) butterfly valves, alongside grooved-end and corrosion-resistant options. Pneumatic and electric actuated versions are also included in its product offering for selected butterfly valve configurations.This range provides buyers with different options for pipeline isolation and flow control. Depending on the actual model specification, procurement teams can evaluate manual, pneumatic and electric actuation, as well as body and seat material combinations for water treatment, HVAC, fire protection, shipbuilding, power and oil and gas applications.Tianshun reports that machining, assembly and pressure testing are carried out in-house. These manufacturing processes are relevant to wafer valve production because dimensional accuracy, disc clearance and seat fitting influence installation compatibility and sealing performance. The company also identifies long-term cooperation with China National Petroleum Corporation, Wuhan Shipyard, Wuhu Shipyard and Tianjin Port Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.OEM and ODM services, drawing-based customization, third-party inspection arrangements and export documentation are among the services described by the company. For international buyers, these capabilities provide a basis for discussing customized wafer butterfly valve specifications, replacement components and project-specific requirements. Production capacity, export share and cooperation statements remain company-reported information and should be confirmed during supplier qualification.2. Shanghai Guanlong Valve Machinery Co., Ltd.Shanghai Guanlong Valve Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese valve manufacturer with publicly documented activity in industrial and water-system valve development. Its technical background includes butterfly valve-related inventions, valve products and automatic control technologies. The company is relevant to the broader butterfly valve market through its fluid-control engineering experience and industrial valve development. For buyers evaluating wafer butterfly valve suppliers, the availability of specific centerline, rubber-seated and EPDM-seated configurations should be confirmed through current product catalogues and model-specific technical documentation.3. Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co., Ltd. is a valve manufacturer based in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, established in 2001. The company specializes in the research, development and production of industrial valves, including butterfly valves, ball valves, gate valves, globe valves and check valves. Its products serve various industrial sectors, including nuclear power, metallurgy, petrochemicals, natural gas transportation, shipbuilding and ocean engineering. With experience in industrial butterfly valve manufacturing and specialized fluid-control applications, the company represents another established participant in China's broader valve manufacturing industry.4. Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd.Tianjin Tanggu Water-Seal Valve Co., Ltd., also known as TWS Valve, was established in 2003 and focuses on water-management valves and fluid-control solutions. Its published product portfolio includes resilient-seated butterfly valves, gate valves, check valves, Y strainers and other water-system products. The butterfly valve range explicitly covers wafer, lug, U-section, flanged concentric and flanged eccentric configurations, including the ED Series wafer butterfly valve. The company also publishes information about its ISO 9001 quality management system and product-related CE and WRAS approvals, making it a relevant supplier to consider for municipal water supply and building-services applications.5. Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd. (SVF) traces its history to 1921 and provides industrial valve solutions for nuclear energy, oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, shipbuilding and ocean engineering. Its published product portfolio includes centerline and eccentric butterfly valves, with wafer and flange connection options. Available product information identifies cast iron, carbon steel and stainless steel materials, alongside manual, electric and pneumatic actuation options. Its documented wafer-pattern butterfly valve configurations make SVF a relevant participant in China's industrial butterfly valve market, particularly for buyers comparing different valve structures, materials and operating requirements.Key Considerations When Comparing Wafer Butterfly Valve ManufacturersThe five manufacturers represent different areas of China's valve industry. Tianshun presents a broad butterfly valve portfolio with multiple connection patterns and actuation options. Guanlong brings a wider industrial and water-system valve engineering background. Shentong is associated with specialized industrial valve applications, while TWS has a clearly disclosed resilient-seated wafer butterfly valve range. SVF offers documented centerline and eccentric butterfly valve configurations, including wafer connections.For buyers, the most useful comparison starts with the actual valve configuration rather than the company name alone.Seat selection is one of the first considerations. EPDM Seated Wafer Butterfly Valves are commonly evaluated for water and HVAC applications, while NBR and PTFE-based sealing solutions may be considered for other media depending on chemical compatibility and operating conditions.Body and disc materials also deserve attention. Cast Iron and Ductile Iron Wafer Butterfly Valves are common in general water distribution applications, whereas Stainless Steel Wafer Butterfly Valves may be more appropriate for corrosive environments or specific industrial processes. Material certificates and coating specifications should be requested when required by the project.Actuator selection should reflect the operating frequency and control system. Manual operation is suitable for basic isolation, pneumatic actuation is useful for automated process control, and electric actuation can support remote operation and integration with electrical control systems. Buyers should request actuator torque calculations, voltage information, limit-switch details and wiring diagrams where applicable.Finally, a High Pressure Wafer Butterfly Valve should not be selected solely on the basis of a catalogue description. Pressure class, temperature limits, seat construction, flange compatibility and test records must be verified for the specific model and nominal diameter.Procurement Outlook for 2026China's wafer butterfly valve supply base offers a range of options for municipal infrastructure, commercial buildings, industrial plants and specialized process systems. The five companies reviewed here illustrate different manufacturing backgrounds and product directions rather than a single universal supplier profile.For international buyers, a reliable sourcing decision depends on matching the valve's connection pattern, seat compound, body material, pressure rating and actuation method to the actual pipeline conditions. Requesting model-specific drawings, pressure-temperature data, inspection records and applicable certificates can help reduce specification gaps before production and installation.As demand for efficient fluid-control equipment continues across water management, HVAC, energy and industrial infrastructure, manufacturers with clearly documented wafer butterfly valve ranges and consistent technical support will remain important participants in the Chinese valve supply market.

Tong

Tianshun Valve Co., Ltd

+ +86-22-66350093

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Five Reputable Wafer Butterfly Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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