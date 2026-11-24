Explore Utah's statewide school book removal list: 45 titles, including 8 by Sarah J. Maas, with sources and a shareable graphic.

- Ross RojekSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IsItBanned, a book discovery site built by Capital Books and GoLocalApps, has added a resource that makes Utah's statewide school book removal list easier for readers, parents, educators, and journalists to explore.Utah's list, updated November 17, 2026, contains 45 titles removed from student access in public schools statewide. Eight are by Sarah J. Maas. The latest title on that dated list is Kingdom of Ash.The new Utah resource links each title to its own book page, explains how books reach the statewide list, and includes a downloadable graphic showing the 45 titles. The page links to the Utah State Board of Education's source and identifies when it was last checked.“People should be able to see which books are affected and understand what a restriction actually means,” said Ross Rojek of Capital Books.“We wanted to make the state's list easier to find, read, and share.”Utah's statewide school removal list is separate from a challenge or removal in an individual district. A statewide school removal also doesn't mean a book is unavailable everywhere.Readers can explore the resource at .About Is It Banned?Is It Banned? is a Capital Books project that helps readers explore books that have been banned or challenged, with pages organized by title, location, and reason. Visit .

Ross Rojek

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New Is It Banned? Resource Makes Utah's Statewide School Book Removal List Easier to Explore News Provided By Ross Rojek, GoLocalApps November 24, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Social Media



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