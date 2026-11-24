The New Delhi based Event Experience Intelligence studio connects event concepts, 2D and 3D design, AV content and show calling for brands and event agencies.

- Pawan Modi, Business Lead & Creative Director, HappyWitNEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HappyWit has announced an integrated Event Experience Intelligence Studio offering for brands and event agencies developing corporate events, exhibitions and live brand experiences. The studio works across the stages of a project, from shaping an initial brief and visualising a space to creating screen content and planning the live show.For an event team, those stages often involve different specialists working to different deadlines. A stage design may be approved before the screen content is ready. An exhibition layout may look compelling in a render but need changes once visitor movement and product demonstrations are considered. HappyWit's approach is to connect these decisions early, so the idea presented in a pitch can carry through to what guests experience on site.Its work covers event concepts and pitch decks, 2D and 3D design, exhibition environments, brand films, event AV, AI-generated visuals, production oversight and show calling. Agencies can engage the studio for a specific deliverable or for a wider creative scope that runs from brief to live event.“A good idea has to work beyond the presentation,” said Pawan Modi, Business Lead and Creative Director of HappyWit.“It should make sense in the space, give the production team something practical to build, and feel right to the people attending. That is the connection we try to keep throughout a project.”HappyWit describes its philosophy as“Powered by Human Creativity. Enhanced by AI. Driven by Emotion.” In practice, the studio uses technology to explore and communicate ideas while keeping creative judgment and the audience's experience at the centre of the work.The offering is designed for corporate gatherings, product launches, partner meets, exhibitions and other brand experiences where creative content and on-ground delivery need to work together.About HappyWitHappyWit is a New Delhi-based Event Experience Intelligence Studio working across corporate and brand experiences, exhibition design, creative and AV production, and event show calling. Its work connects concepts, visual design, content and live execution around the audience and the purpose of each event. More information is available at .

Pawan Modi

HAPPYWIT

+91 88512 21600

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HappyWit Announces Integrated Event Experience Support for Brands and Agencies News Provided By HAPPYWIT November 24, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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