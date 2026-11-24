MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Legislation would protect due process rights for children, end incarceration for status offenses, address juvenile fines, & invest in violence prevention

- Teresa KominosWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, on November 19, 2026, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced four pieces of federal legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful practices in the juvenile justice system and advancing a more developmentally appropriate approach to public safety.This legislative package addresses four critical areas where the justice system too often fails children: police interrogation, detention for behavior that would not be criminal for adults, financial penalties imposed on children and families, and the lack of investment in community-based violence prevention.Human Rights for Kids (HRFK), a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting the human rights of children, welcomed the legislation as an important step toward ensuring that federal policies recognize children's unique vulnerabilities, developmental needs, and capacity for rehabilitation.The four bills include:Protecting Miranda Rights for Kids Act (S.5798): Requires law enforcement to notify parents or guardians when a child is arrested and ensures children consult with legal counsel in person before waiving their Miranda rights. The legislation also requires appointed counsel to be present during custodial interrogations and makes statements obtained in violation of these protections inadmissible in federal criminal prosecutions.Prohibiting Detention of Youth Status Offenders Act (S.5800): Ends the detention of children for status offenses, such as truancy, running away, or violating curfew, by closing the federal“valid court order” loophole that has allowed children to be incarcerated for conduct that would not be a crime if committed by an adult.Eliminating Debtor's Prison for Kids Act (S.5804): Establishes a federal grant program to support states that eliminate juvenile justice fines and fees imposed on children and their families, while expanding access to evidence-based, trauma-informed mental and behavioral health services.Community-Based Gang Intervention Act (S.5806): Expands federal grant funding for community-based gang intervention programs that prevent violence through conflict mediation, mental health services, school partnerships, job training, and other approaches that address the underlying causes of gang involvement.The reforms come amid growing evidence that punitive approaches to youth justice can deepen trauma without addressing the underlying circumstances that bring children into contact with the legal system.Research cited in the legislation indicates that approximately 90% of children waive their Miranda rights, despite significant gaps in their understanding of those protections. According to the U.S. Department of Justice's Juvenile Court Statistics 2023 report, an estimated 2,800 petitioned status-offense cases involved detention in 2023, underscoring the continued use of detention for behaviors that should be addressed through family and community support.“Children should not lose their constitutional protections because they don't understand their rights, lose their freedom because they miss school, or face incarceration because their families cannot afford court fees,” said Teresa Kominos, Senior Policy Counsel at Human Rights for Kids.“These bills confront some of the most damaging ways our justice system treats children like adults while failing to provide the support they actually need. By strengthening legal protections, ending unnecessary detention, and investing in community-based solutions, Congress has an opportunity to advance reforms that protect children's rights, strengthen families, and make communities safer.”

James Dold

Human Rights For Kids

+1 2025737758

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Senator Cory Booker Introduces Four Bills to Protect Children's Rights and Reform the Youth Justice System News Provided By Human Rights for Kids November 24, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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