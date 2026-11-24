MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) BJP National President, Nitin Nabin, on Tuesday visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national Capital on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab and extended greetings to people across the country, highlighting the Sikh Guru's teachings of humanity, devotion and service.

During his visit to the gurdwara, Nabin paid his respects and emphasised the timeless significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings for humanity. He was accompanied by BJP Delhi President Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"Today, on the occasion of Gurpurab, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my countrymen and to all brothers and sisters of the Sikh community. He taught all of us the lesson of sacrifice, penance, devotion, and humanity on this land of India," Nabin said.

He added that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings carried a message for all humanity and had given the Sikh community a distinct identity across the country and the world.

"This entire message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a message for all of humanity. And today, it is this very message of his that gives the Sikh community a distinct standing across the entire country and the world," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nabin also shared a greeting on X, extending his wishes on the sacred occasion and recalling the teachings of the first Sikh Guru.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you all on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Through the message of 'Remember God, work honestly, share what you have,' Guru Sahib taught humanity to remember God and live by sharing with one another. The tradition of 'langar' he began continues to this day to convey the message of equality, service and brotherhood by breaking down social divisions," he wrote.

"May Guru Sahib's teachings continue to inspire us to always move forward on the path of service, harmony and human welfare," he said.

In his message, Nabin underlined the significance of the tradition of 'langar', which he said continues to promote equality, service and brotherhood by bringing people together across social divisions.

He also emphasised that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of remembering God, earning an honest living and sharing with others remain relevant and continue to inspire people to work towards harmony and human welfare.