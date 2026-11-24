MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Karnataka government's move to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has come under criticism from the Opposition BJP as it accused the state government of doing so at the cost of state's farming community, thereby hurting their interests and putting their water security into peril.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said that the water level in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya had already declined from 124.80 feet to 96.84 feet.

According to reports, only 24.413 TMC feet of water was available for use, including 20.434 TMC feet earmarked for agricultural purposes and 3.979 TMC feet reserved for drinking water.

“Despite the prevailing shortage, the state was releasing 2,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 16 days, amounting to approximately 1.5 TMC feet, in compliance with the CWRC's direction. This had pushed farmers in Mandya district into severe distress,” he alleged.

Citing forecasts by meteorological experts, Ashoka warned that drought conditions could continue next year as well. He expressed concern that Tamil Nadu might again demand its share after the 16-day release period, prompting the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to issue another direction for releasing water.

Such a situation could trigger a drinking water crisis in Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru districts, he said.

Questioning Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ashoka asked why state govt was repeatedly failing to effectively present Karnataka's actual water situation before the CWRC despite crops facing the threat of drying up and possibility of drinking water shortage.

He alleged that sacrificing the interests of Karnataka's farmers to serve political alliance interests in the neighbouring state amounted to betrayal of the state.

Ashoka urged the government to immediately approach CWRC and Supreme Court and explain the actual storage position at the KRS reservoir and the possibility of drought in the coming year.

He demanded that the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu be stopped immediately and that priority be given to protecting farmers' crops and meeting the drinking water needs of people in Karnataka.

Ashoka further accused the Congress government of neglecting the public transport system and putting the lives of school and college students at risk due to inadequate bus services in Chikkaballapur district.

Ashoka also criticised officials of the transport division for allegedly failing to respond to phone calls, describing their conduct as an example of administrative negligence and failure.

He urged the state government to immediately intervene and arrange additional buses during school and college hours on various routes in Chikkaballapur district, including Gudibande, Mandikal, Peresandra, Somenahalli, Mittemari and Sadali.

Accusing the Congress government of concentrating on its guarantee schemes while neglecting essential public services, Ashoka demanded that it stop putting students' lives at risk and ensure safe and adequate transport facilities without further delay.

IANS

mka/mr